Charles "Chuck" Nelson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Green Bay
1644 Lime Kiln Road
Green Bay, WI

Nelson, Charles Henry "Chuck"

ALLOUEZ - Charles Henry "Chuck" Nelson, 81, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 6, 2021, due to complications of dementia.

Chuck was born Aug. 15, 1939, the favorite son of Henry and Elsie Nelson in Chicago before moving to New Lisbon, Wis. After high school graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hancock and USS Kitty Hawk. After his honorable service, he met his wife, Mary Jo (McKewin) Nelson. They married April 24, 1965, and moved to Green Bay, where they raised two daughters: Terri (Frank) Hanold and Tammi (Kurt) Rozek. He owned and operated Able Sewer Service until his retirement. Chuck needed to stay busy so he decided to do fun jobs in retirement, such as delivering pizza for his daughter at Happy Joe's, being a courier for Nicolet Bank and Bay Title, along with others; he just loved socializing and meeting new people.

Chuck enjoyed a game of cards or cribbage, bowling, golf and was a member of the Baylander Barbershop Chorus for over 33 years.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Tayler (Alex) Windjue, Trevor, Trisha, Tessa and Trina Hanold. He was always supporting them by attending their activities. He is also survived by siblings, Marilyn Schlosser, Linda (Eddie) Davis, and Christine (Rip) O'Dwanny; brother-in-law, Harlan Plumb; sister-in-law, Cherie Baker; nieces and nephews; and his sweet dog, Nora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ellie Plumb; in-laws, Byron and Marion McKewin; brothers-in-law, Bill Baker (golf buddy) and Jack Schlosser; many friends and beloved pets who will be excited to reunite with Chuck in Heaven. He always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and whistled while he worked. We appreciate family and friends (especially dear neighbors) who helped during his most challenging moments. We will greatly miss him but take comfort in knowing his suffering is over, and he is at peace.

Due to COVID-19, a private family celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a local animal shelter or a charity of your choice, in Chuck's name.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terri and Tammi, My condolences on the passing of your Father. We knew Him when He and your Mother were in the Green Bay Boat Club years ago. We were out at Long Tail one day many moons ago and I'm not sure which one of you came over but my boat is like the boat your Folks had. You came aboard and we visited for quite a while. Your Folks were a lot of fun to be around.
Greg Bins
Friend
March 13, 2021
My thoughts are with the entire family and especially Mary Jo.
Chuck was a sweet man and he and Mary Jo were quite the couple.
I am thankful for the games and the gatherings that we were able to share. God bless all of you with a lifetime of wonderful memories as you honor and remember Chuck's life.
Our family grieves with you.
Tom and Debbie and Emily Hanamann
Tom Hanamann
Friend
March 8, 2021
We were sorry to read about Chuck who was our good neighbor on Brookridge Street. He loved his animals and our cat Rusty too. Our condolences and Rest In Peace Chuck.
Shele and Gary Fawcett, Eagle River
Michele Fawcett
Neighbor
March 8, 2021
Chuck and Mary Jo were family neighbors growing up. We have so many fond memories of boating together, block parties and sing-alongs. But it seemed many, many times our holidays were enhanced by seeing
Chuck as we always got a clogged garbage disposal during the holidays. We even joked about setting a place at the table for him! Happy go lucky man, always a warm smile and something to be happy about. He will be deeply missed...
WENDY ANN FRANKLIN
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
