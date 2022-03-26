Menu
Charles Eugene Pietrantoni
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Charles Eugene Pietrantoni

Dec. 8, 1948 - March 23, 2022

OXFORD, WI - Charles Eugene Pietrantoni, age 73, of Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Wm. S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison. Charles was born on Dec. 8, 1948 in West Frankfort, IL, the son of Albert and Deloris (Owsley) Pietrantoni.

On March 5, 1969 Charles was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in November of 1970. In Feb. 1967, he married Peggy Pierce in Elgin, IL. During his working years, he was employed in various construction companies throughout his life in Illinois before retiring in Wisconsin. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, watching Western movies and football. He truly loved his family and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; brother, Tom Pietrantoni; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by several brother and sister in-laws.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo.




Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 26, 2022.
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
