Hron, Charles Robert

BEAVER DAM - Charles Robert Hron, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Clearview in Juneau with his six children at his side.

Visitation for Charles will take place on Wednesday, November 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 11 a.m. with Father Michael Erwin presiding. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam with military honors conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146.

Charles was born the son of Charles J. and Rose (Sievert) Hron on August 27, 1930 in Morrisonville, Wisconsin. On July 21, 1951 he was united in marriage with Carol R. Oliver at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

Charlie was in the US Army Infantry in 1947, serving over 18 months in Korea. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam. A former member of the Eagles Club. Charles enjoyed traveling, camping, hunting, boating, and socializing with friends. He loved spending time with his family and his "grand dog" Brooklyn.

Charlie will be missed by his six children; Sandi (Gary) Tiedt, Marjorie Nehring, Susan (Steve) Miller, Donna Zuehlke, Robert (Lynn) Hron and Ronald (Brenda) Hron, two sisters; Ruth (Don) Hiley and Patricia Schade, 16 grandchildren, many many great-grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren. Charles is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years Carol in 2014, 2 sons-in-law; Marvin Nehring and Gary Zuehlke, brother; Lavern Hron, sisters; Mary, Doris, Rosemary, Jane and three infant siblings, and sisters and brothers-in-law.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.