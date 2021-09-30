Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Weber
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schneider Funeral Directors
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI

Weber, Charles Ervin

JANESVILLE - Charles Ervin Weber, age 90, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born in Juneau County, Wis., on Feb. 23, 1931, the son of Ervin and Eleanor (Hahn) Weber. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict. Charles married Darlene Donahe in Richmond, Ind., on April 7, 1952, and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2010, after almost 58 years of marriage. He worked at General Motors as an electrician for more than 40 years, retiring in 1988.

Charles is survived by two sons, Stephen (Carol) Weber and Stuart (Sandra) Weber; daughter-in-law, Susan Weber; five grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law; one grandson-in-law; six great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; multiple nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Stanley Weber; and a brother.

The family extends special thanks to the dedicated and caring staff of Rock Haven Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice Care.

Private family services were held, with SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider Funeral Directors
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schneider Funeral Directors.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Your dad and mom were terrific people. They were caring and sharing. Glad that they were part of my life growing up.
Penny Waite Christian Justice
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results