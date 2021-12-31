Becker, Chelsea Jordan

PARDEEVILLE - Chelsea Jordan Becker, age 29, of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away due to an unknown septic infection on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born May 15, 1992, in Waupun, the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Polnow) Becker.

Chelsea was raised on a dairy farm outside of Pardeeville. After graduating from Pardeeville High School, she went on to pursue her passion at UW-La Crosse and obtained her B.S. in education with an emphasis on special education. From there, she began her teaching career at Yahara Elementary in DeForest, doing what she loved, working with children with special needs. She continued her career teaching abroad in Colombia and Brazil.

As a child, she was a lover of all things pink and Barbie. Her childhood was spent playing with her four built-in best friends, which continued on throughout her life. Her love for adventure first began while playing on the farm, building forts, and exploring the woods nearby. As she got older, her love for adventure only grew stronger. She traveled to many different countries and made a friend everywhere she went. While she lived in Colombia and Brazil, she embraced their cultures and truly made them her second homes. Her passions in life were advocating for equity and fairness, being a loyal and loving friend, and working with children. Her favorite people called her "Miss Chelsea," and she loved her students deeply. She was an animal lover, especially when it came to the family dogs and her cat, Elouisa "Lou." She loved to help others and watch people become their best selves. She touched many lives and parts of her will live within their hearts forever.

Chelsea is survived by her loving parents, Charlie and Kathy (Polnow) Becker; four built-in best friends, Kayla (Emily), Ellie (Dalton), Roger (Aubrey), and Kyle (Maddie); and her bonus brother, Taylor Manuel. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, colleagues, and students. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ryne and Charles Jr.; grandparents, Roger and Margaret Becker and Fred and Audrey Polnow; and her love, Mitchel Blanchard.

Sepsis affects millions of Americans every year, often going undetected. Chelsea's family strongly urges everyone to familiarize themselves with the symptoms and tell their doctor if they are concerned. Symptoms can include: low blood pressure, high fever, confusion, shortness of breath, high heart rate, feeling cold, clammy or sweaty skin, and extreme pain or discomfort. Sepsis is very serious, and please see your doctor - do not wait.

A celebration of Chelsea's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. To honor Chelsea's vibrant spirit (and wardrobe), please feel free to express yourself colorfully as Chelsea did. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Chelsea's legacy, we request donations be made to local organizations such as Createability Wisconsin and Common Threads and nationally: Autistic Self Advocacy Network. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.