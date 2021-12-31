Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chelsea Becker
ABOUT
Pardeeville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Becker, Chelsea Jordan

PARDEEVILLE - Chelsea Jordan Becker, age 29, of Pardeeville, Wis., passed away due to an unknown septic infection on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born May 15, 1992, in Waupun, the daughter of Charles and Katherine (Polnow) Becker.

Chelsea was raised on a dairy farm outside of Pardeeville. After graduating from Pardeeville High School, she went on to pursue her passion at UW-La Crosse and obtained her B.S. in education with an emphasis on special education. From there, she began her teaching career at Yahara Elementary in DeForest, doing what she loved, working with children with special needs. She continued her career teaching abroad in Colombia and Brazil.

As a child, she was a lover of all things pink and Barbie. Her childhood was spent playing with her four built-in best friends, which continued on throughout her life. Her love for adventure first began while playing on the farm, building forts, and exploring the woods nearby. As she got older, her love for adventure only grew stronger. She traveled to many different countries and made a friend everywhere she went. While she lived in Colombia and Brazil, she embraced their cultures and truly made them her second homes. Her passions in life were advocating for equity and fairness, being a loyal and loving friend, and working with children. Her favorite people called her "Miss Chelsea," and she loved her students deeply. She was an animal lover, especially when it came to the family dogs and her cat, Elouisa "Lou." She loved to help others and watch people become their best selves. She touched many lives and parts of her will live within their hearts forever.

Chelsea is survived by her loving parents, Charlie and Kathy (Polnow) Becker; four built-in best friends, Kayla (Emily), Ellie (Dalton), Roger (Aubrey), and Kyle (Maddie); and her bonus brother, Taylor Manuel. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, colleagues, and students. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ryne and Charles Jr.; grandparents, Roger and Margaret Becker and Fred and Audrey Polnow; and her love, Mitchel Blanchard.

Sepsis affects millions of Americans every year, often going undetected. Chelsea's family strongly urges everyone to familiarize themselves with the symptoms and tell their doctor if they are concerned. Symptoms can include: low blood pressure, high fever, confusion, shortness of breath, high heart rate, feeling cold, clammy or sweaty skin, and extreme pain or discomfort. Sepsis is very serious, and please see your doctor - do not wait.

A celebration of Chelsea's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. To honor Chelsea's vibrant spirit (and wardrobe), please feel free to express yourself colorfully as Chelsea did. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Chelsea's legacy, we request donations be made to local organizations such as Createability Wisconsin and Common Threads and nationally: Autistic Self Advocacy Network. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service - Pardeeville
119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, WI
Jan
2
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Grasse Funeral Service - Pardeeville
119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grasse Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thanks for being such a great and loving teacher. We will miss you, Ms Chelsea! Rest In Peace! Isa
Isabela Andiao
School
January 5, 2022
We are thinking of you today Kathy and Charlie. We have fun fond memories of time with Chels B and the girls in LaCrosse many times and always enjoyed her fun sense of humor and joy for life we know Kate and friends love her very much We are happy to make a donation to support the MN Walk for Autism in her name. We pray that your memories of your wonderful girl will bring you peace
Barb & Dave McGovern Kate´s Parents
Friend
January 2, 2022
I didn´t know Chelsea, but after reading the wonderful tribute to her, I know I would have loved her and her spirit. I am a retired educator, teacher and then principal. Please know that I send many loving and caring thoughts to you in your sorrow. ~~Carol
Carol Ross Heibel
Other
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results