Whelan, Chelsea Lee

BARABOO - Chelsea Lee Whelan, age 31, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis.

Chelsea was born Jan. 27, 1990 at St. Claire Hospital to Glenn and Lynda Whelan. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 2008 and shortly after found her calling as a mother and a caregiver to others.

Chelsea was a devoted mother to her daughter, Akeelah Grace, and spent all of her time on Earth ensuring that she knew she was loved. Chelsea understood she was living on borrowed time and spent every day displaying a gracefulness to us all that only a few could be lucky to achieve in life. She had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed joking with her friends and family endlessly.

Chelsea is survived by her mother, Lynda Whelan; daughter, Akeelah Whelan; brothers, Andrew (Brittney) Whelan and Taylor Henke; nephew, Brett Whelan; boyfriend, Robert Racinowski, his children Jaz and Emmy; and her longtime dear friend, Aaron Hill and his children Wesley and Akasha, who she loved like her own. She is also survived by her Grandparents, Richard (Janice) Wirth, Mark (Ursula) Whelan; Great Grandmother, Bernice Hanson; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and genuine Friends who have been so incredibly supportive and reliable in her life. Her favorite dog, Lucy, will certainly miss eating Grandma's jelly toast with her every morning.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Whelan.

Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek, Dr. Amit Sanyal, Dr. Alan Lozier, the neurooncological staff at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and the incredible women from Inclusa and Hospice of Sauk County.

A memorial service will be held Dec. 17, 2021 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME at 5 p.m. with visitation prior to service time starting at 3 p.m. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.