Cheryl Marie Mackie
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Mackie, Cheryl Marie

ROCK SPRINGS - Cheryl Marie Mackie, age 74, of Rock Springs, passed away May 25, 2021. She was born April 25, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Chester and Charlotte Reardon. She married Bruce Mackie on Sept. 30, 1967, in Oak Lawn, Ill. She grew up in Evergreen Park, Ill. Her interests and love of life took her to many places. She lived in Burbank, Ill.; Baraboo, Wis.; Yosemite, Lucerne Valley and Avalon, Calif.; and lastly Rock Springs, Wis. She was a loving mother and friend to many. She was an artist, pilot, and volunteered much of her time teaching the things she loved, as well as helping those most in need.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Charlotte; and sister, Mari Reardon. She is survived by her sons, Jason and Jared Mackie; granddaughter, Jennifer Jones; brother, John Reardon; and sister, Cherie Reardon. Private services will be held for immediate family.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 5, 2021.
