Kleeber, Cheryle I.

REEDSBURG - Cheryle Ileen (Wagner) Kleeber, age 76, of Reedsburg, died on Friday, December 11, 2020 in her home. The daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Beckwith) Wagner was born on August 23, 1944 in Reedsburg. She was baptized on September 17, 1944 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Cheryle was confirmed on March 22, 1959 and graduated from St. Peter's Lutheran School in 1959. She was a 1963 graduate of Webb High School. She married Ralph Kleeber at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on August 28, 1976.

Cheryle was employed at Hankscraft for several years until she gave birth to her daughter, Kristine. She then became a homemaker, raising Kristine, and helping her mother keep up the farm and the house in town. Cheryle was an extremely hard worker. Her physical and mental strength were two of her most prominent qualities. People who knew her would always marvel at how determined she was in doing what she set her mind to. Cheryle often had some project going on around the house. She and Ralph built the home she had been living in and was in the process of remodeling her old farmhouse until the point where she no longer had the strength to do it anymore. Cheryle had a love for crafts and had paintings and wooden sculptures which she displayed in her home.

Cheryle was a strong believer in the Lutheran faith and always put others' needs before her own. She believed in being there for others, encouraging them and in any way she knew how. Cheryle never asked for anything in return. She selflessly enjoyed raising her two oldest grandchildren: Jacob and Kassidy. She will always be remembered for her kindness, strength, and faith in her Lord.

She is survived by her husband: Ralph; her daughter: Kristine Daniels; son-in-law: Gary Daniels; her grandsons: Jacob Kleeber, Kaleb and Ryley Daniels; her granddaughters: Kassidy Kleeber, Alyrah and Ayvahlyn Daniels as well as Gary's children: Skylar and Kendra Daniels; Ralph's children: Brian Kleeber and Angela (Kleeber) Gillingham, and their children: Jordan Gillingham and Matthew Kleeber. Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Gloria (Wagner) Pickhardt and brother: David Wagner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.