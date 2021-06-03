Hawkins, Chester Ermon "Chip"

NEW LISBON - Chester Ermon "Chip" Hawkins, 76, of rural New Lisbon, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 28, 2021.

Chip was born on Feb. 12, 1945, in Mauston, Wis. He was the son of Ermon Chester and Artress E. (Granger) Hawkins.

Chip was united in marriage to Eileen Schneider on Aug. 31, 1968. They adopted their gift from God, Robert "Bobby," on Nov. 21, 1973. They later divorced.

He graduated from Mauston High School in 1963. During high school he worked for several farmers. After high school his jobs included road construction and carpentry, and he worked for the Juneau County Highway Department. He also worked as an insurance agent. He later obtained his real estate brokers license and opened Hawkins Real Estate Service, which he owned and operated for over 25 years.

He also had a lifelong love of farming. This started as a young child when he would ride on the tractor with his Daddy. He purchased his own farm in his early 20s and continued farming every year thereafter. His late brother, Terry, and his son, Bobby, also helped with the farming.

Chip was raised in a Christian home and was baptized in his 20s. His faith in the Lord Jesus Christ grew as he matured. In recent years, this became his number one priority. He instilled this faith in his son and family. When he was battling his illness, he shared his faith with everyone he encountered. Chip said many times through his illness, "if someone accepts Jesus as their Savior, it is all worth it."

Chip loved his entire family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

Chip is survived by his son, Robert Ermon (Andrea) Hawkins; grandkids, Mason Ermon, Callie, Paisley and Naomi Hawkins; his siblings, Jeanette (Donald) Raymond and Pam May; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Terry Hawkins, Ardis Niles and Beulah Wendt, infant baby brother; and nephew, Don Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH, Mauston, Wis. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation at BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH on Thursday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

