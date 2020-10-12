Steinhorst, Chris

POYNETTE - Chris Steinhorst, age 65, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.

Chris was born Jan. 29, 1955, in Madison, Wis., daughter of James and Elsie Riggio. She grew up in Poynette, where she met her husband Daryl Steinhorst and spent 47 years by his side as his wife. Chris was known for her talents of floral design, running Mackenzie Corners in Poynette for many years. Coffee "clutch" at the store was always a joy to start her workdays. She has been an integral part of the family business, Steinhorst Tree Service, over the years. She had such passion for life and one of the biggest hearts, connecting with so many people in the community. She could be found most of the time by Daryl's side, often cheering on their grandchildren at sporting events, where she was known as "Nana" by so many. She was an avid Trump supporter, who wanted to keep America great. She loved the outdoors and her time spent hunting with family. She embraced the word of the Lord and took honor in sharing her faith with those around her.

"In reply Jesus declared, 'I tell you the truth, no one can see the Kingdom of God unless he is born again.'" John 3:3

Chris is survived by her loving husband, Daryl; children, Brandon (Darcy) Steinhorst and Chloe Steinhorst; three grandchildren, Brooke, Maggie, and Sawyer; brother, Jim Riggio; nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas Riggio.

We will hold a Celebration of Life to honor Chris at WHISPERING PINES, 101 Bethel Drive, Poynette, on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 3-6 p.m.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes ([email protected]) in Portage is assisting the family.