Christine Braaksma
FUNERAL HOME
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
208 S High St.
Randolph, WI

Braaksma, Christine Joyce

CAMBRIA - Christine Joyce Braaksma, age 78, of Cambria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Christine was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Dodge County, Wis., a daughter of Frank and Jeanette (Tamminga) DeVries. On Aug. 31, 1962, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Braaksma at First Reformed Church in Randolph where they were both lifelong members. In 1966, Christine and Larry purchased their Cambria farm where they resided all their lives. She farmed by Larry's side, driving tractors, caring for animals and much more. Christine worked as a bus driver for the Cambria-Friesland schools for over 30 years, she looked forward to seeing all the smiling faces every day.

Christine was caring, compassionate and had a knack for showing up or calling when she was needed most. She enjoyed spending time in the garden and canning with her son Terry. Christine was funny and full of life, she loved Friday fish fries, cooking/baking, playing cards, hosting holiday dinners, relaxing on the deck and spending time with her cats. Christine was an avid Packers and Badgers fan.

Her grandchildren adored her and loved being with her. Even as adults, they enjoyed annual Easter basket hunts that Christine and Larry put together. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them, especially supporting them in their many activities.

Christine is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry Braaksma of Cambria; three children, Brenda (Todd) Ruf of Poynette, Gary (Mary) Braaksma of Cambria and Terry Braaksma of Cambria; three grandchildren, Westley Ruf, Nate (Amber) Braaksma and Tori Ruf; four great-grandchildren, Rylie, Kayden, Kash and Monroe; two siblings, Howard (Judy) DeVries and Karen (Richard) Nieman; a brother-in-law, Jim (Barb) Braaksma; and a sister-in-law, Judy Braaksma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Peter (Mary) Braaksma; two brothers-in-law, Gerald and Duane Braaksma; his nephew, David Nieman.

Visitation for Christine will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph and on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

A funeral service for Christine will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at church with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been directed to Gideons International in Christine's name.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.randolphfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Reformed Church
406 South High Street, Randolph, WI
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Reformed Church
406 South High Street, Randolph, WI
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Reformed Church
406 South High Street, Randolph, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Randolph Community Funeral Home - Randolph
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Christine's family. She was a bus driver for my kids when they were little. I so appreciated her kindness and care. Wonderful lady, gone to soon. We can only assume God wanted her with him in heaven.
Jerry Dreyer
Friend
September 28, 2021
Larry & Terry, My condolences to you and your family in this difficult time. Tim
Tim Meekma
Friend
September 26, 2021
Aunt Christine, I’m so very heartbroken that you had to leave us so soon. The memory of your steadfast love of family, sense of humor and fun along with the love and comfort of Jesus will get us through until we see you again. I am so grateful that you were my Aunt and will cherish the childhood memories.
Tammie Diedrich
Family
September 20, 2021
My kids absolutely Loved Christine as a bus driver.
Mark Schwoch
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
I played softball with Christine for several years. She always had fun win or lose. She was making plays in her 40’s when most of us can only watch. Thinking fondly of her. My prayers are with her family.
Marla Slinger
Friend
September 19, 2021
