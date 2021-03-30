Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cindy Lou Collins
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021

Collins, Cindy Lou

BARABOO - Cindy Lou Collins passed away on Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021 while resting in her Baraboo, WI. home at the age of 59. Cindy was born on 10/25/1961 to Jerry and Betty Lou (Palmer) Collins at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.

Cindy loved tending to her many house plants, caring for her beloved cats, and cherished her time and cooking for her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and many friends.

Cindy is survived by four children, Melissa Lou McDonald of Baraboo, WI., Ginger Ann Grant of Ashland, NH., David Daniel Sadkowski and Kelly Anne Sadkowski both of Chicago, IL.; one sister, Jane Williams of Baraboo, WI.; two brothers, Kim Collins and Tracy Collins both of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and her partner of many years and lifelong childhood friend Tammy Littlebear.

Cindy was proceeded in death by her parents Jerry and Betty Lou and one nephew, Daniel Heiser all of Baraboo, WI.

There will be a celebration of life and remembrance service (time and date to be determined). Donations can be made to https://gofund.me/5677c085


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.