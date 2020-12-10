Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cindy Vander Sande
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Vander Sande, Cindy

WISCONSIN DELLS - Cindy Vander Sande, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Cindy was born on Nov. 19, 1958, to the late Tom and Alice "Biddy" (Delmore) Gats of Lyndon Station, Wis. She was united in marriage to Steve Vander Sande on July 6, 1981.

Cindy worked for many years as a bookkeeper for her family's plumbing business and for other companies. Cindy enjoyed baking, painting, sewing and being creative. She loved making things for others to enjoy. She loved spending time outdoors, planting flowers and gardening. The thing she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Addison.

Left to cherish Cindy's memory are her family: her husband, Steve; her children, Tom (Stephanie) and Amanda Vander Sande; and her beloved granddaughter, Addy; sister, Amy (Michael) Schroeder; mother-in-law, Dorothy Vander Sande; nieces; as well as other relatives and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alice Gats; and father-in-law, Don Vander Sande.

Per the family's wishes, no services will be held. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Picha Funeral Home - Wisconsin Dells.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.