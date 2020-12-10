Vander Sande, Cindy

WISCONSIN DELLS - Cindy Vander Sande, age 62, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Cindy was born on Nov. 19, 1958, to the late Tom and Alice "Biddy" (Delmore) Gats of Lyndon Station, Wis. She was united in marriage to Steve Vander Sande on July 6, 1981.

Cindy worked for many years as a bookkeeper for her family's plumbing business and for other companies. Cindy enjoyed baking, painting, sewing and being creative. She loved making things for others to enjoy. She loved spending time outdoors, planting flowers and gardening. The thing she loved most was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Addison.

Left to cherish Cindy's memory are her family: her husband, Steve; her children, Tom (Stephanie) and Amanda Vander Sande; and her beloved granddaughter, Addy; sister, Amy (Michael) Schroeder; mother-in-law, Dorothy Vander Sande; nieces; as well as other relatives and friends. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alice Gats; and father-in-law, Don Vander Sande.

Per the family's wishes, no services will be held. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

