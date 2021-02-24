Menu
Claire Neiman
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Neiman, Claire M.

BARABOO - Claire M. Neiman, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. Claire was born on Aug. 5, 1935, in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, England, the daughter of Cyril and Evelyn Phillips-Bright.

She completed her three years of nursing college studies and was a certified midwife in England. On July 30, 1960, she married Joseph Neiman at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wroughton, England. She came to the United States in 1963 and became an American citizen in 1974.

Claire completed her required American nursing studies at Belleville Area College in Belleville, Ill., and became a registered nurse. She practiced her nursing for 40-plus years and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo in 1997.

Claire is survived by her husband, Joseph, of 60 years; four children, Julia (Tim) Hommel, Joe (Kristin) Neiman, Christopher (Angel) Neiman, and Helen (R.J.) Lurquin; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Janet Attfield of England.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by two grandsons, Alex Neiman and Ethan Lurquin; and a sister, Joy.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLI CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be given to the Sauk County Humane Society. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
10:30a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Feb
26
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom, I have only wonderful memories. You will be greatly missed. Love always. Your loving son, Joe Thank you for the good memories on our visits in Wisconsin, when you came to Norway and our holiday together in England. We will treasure those memories for ever. Kristin, Marie and Jody
Joseph Neiman Family (Norway)
February 24, 2021
We're very sorry for your loss, I'll always remember your Mom's kindness when she watched our baby Adam so Helen and I could go and do something without a baby in tow! Of course her English accent was the Best!
Matt and Diane Goethel
February 24, 2021
