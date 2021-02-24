Neiman, Claire M.

BARABOO - Claire M. Neiman, age 85, of Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. Claire was born on Aug. 5, 1935, in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, England, the daughter of Cyril and Evelyn Phillips-Bright.

She completed her three years of nursing college studies and was a certified midwife in England. On July 30, 1960, she married Joseph Neiman at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wroughton, England. She came to the United States in 1963 and became an American citizen in 1974.

Claire completed her required American nursing studies at Belleville Area College in Belleville, Ill., and became a registered nurse. She practiced her nursing for 40-plus years and retired from St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo in 1997.

Claire is survived by her husband, Joseph, of 60 years; four children, Julia (Tim) Hommel, Joe (Kristin) Neiman, Christopher (Angel) Neiman, and Helen (R.J.) Lurquin; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Janet Attfield of England.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by two grandsons, Alex Neiman and Ethan Lurquin; and a sister, Joy.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLI CHURCH in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be given to the Sauk County Humane Society. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.