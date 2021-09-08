Katsma, Clarence S.

CAMBRIA - Clarence S. Katsma, age 90, of Cambria, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Clarence was born in the township of Randolph on Dec. 10, 1930, the son of Sam and Mary (Kuik) Katsma. He was united in marriage to Gertie Elgersma on Dec. 28, 1951. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 401. Clarence and Gertie spent their entire married life on their family farm. He was a member of the First Reformed Church of Friesland.

Clarence is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Gertie Katsma; children, Randy (Jane) Katsma, Duane (Darlene) Katsma, and Loretta (Gary) Froehlich; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Katie Boorsma, Evelyn VanderGalien, and Carol Moat; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Bloc; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary; three brothers, Jerry, Dewey, and Ted; and five sisters, Jenny, Gertie, Elsie, Dorothy, and Ann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Clarence's name may be directed to Words of Hope - www.woh.org/donate/.

In honoring the family's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.

