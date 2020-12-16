Menu
Clarence Lundeen
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Lundeen, Clarence David

COLUMBUS - Clarence David Lundeen passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Dec. 12, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer and heart failure.

David was born on May 29, 1947, to Clarence and Marion Lundeen of Somonauk, Ill. He graduated from Plano High School, Plano, Ill., in 1965. He served in the military police in the U.S. Army for two years in California and Okinawa. David married Betty Ridenour on June 14, 1969.

They have four children, David (Vicki), Matt (Ann), Erik (Brittany) and Sara Deminsky (Peter). His seven grandchildren were the love of his life: Elise, Olivia, Aidan, Finnley, Breleigh, Karli and Clayton (Elizabeth). Many happy days were spent on the farm helping grandpa with chores, gathering eggs, and learning the difference between red and green tomatoes. David and Betty enjoyed the past several years selling at farmers markets in the communities with their produce, pork and chicken. He thoroughly enjoyed starting seeds from scratch, transplanting to the garden and selling at the market. He was always willing to give advice on how to grow the best tomato and what goes into making good bacon. He made many good friends through customers during the market season.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville and enjoyed many duties there serving the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marion; and one brother, Karl. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Private family funeral services will be held for Dave at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville with the Rev. Matthew Martin officiating. Interment will follow at O'keeg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 County Road I, Reeseville, WI 53579.

Sincere thanks are given to St. Mary's Hospital for the loving care David received from the doctors and nurses there.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty and Family,
We are so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed talking to Dave. He always had the right words to say. The kids will always remember the times the two of you would pick them up and take them to Sunday school and the conversations that happened on the drive. Dave will be deeply missed by all who's lives he touched.
Keith Schultz
Friend
December 15, 2020
Betty - we're so sorry to hear of Dave's passing. We have really enjoyed chatting with both of you at the market and feel like we've lost a friend.
Kathy and Dan Thorstad
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Betty, I'm so sorry for your loss. Dave was a very special guy. Please let Brad, Josh and I know if you need anything.
Teresa Miller
Friend
December 18, 2020
We are so sad to hear this news, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Betty and the family. We are regular customers at the Sun Prairie Farmer's Market and Dave raised the best tasting chicken we ever had. And that bacon! His personality will be missed on those early mornings. May he rest in peace. ~Chad and Julie Wiedmeyer
Chad and Julie Wiedmeyer
Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear, may all peace be given to you at this time.
Alicia Taylor
Friend
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We have fond memories of you both at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market...to be absent with the body is to be present with the Lord; soon we will see him again in eternity.
Kalton and Sheryl Bauman
Friend
December 16, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss dave was a great friend and co-worker.
Steve Wardlow
December 15, 2020
