Lundeen, Clarence David

COLUMBUS - Clarence David Lundeen passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Dec. 12, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer and heart failure.

David was born on May 29, 1947, to Clarence and Marion Lundeen of Somonauk, Ill. He graduated from Plano High School, Plano, Ill., in 1965. He served in the military police in the U.S. Army for two years in California and Okinawa. David married Betty Ridenour on June 14, 1969.

They have four children, David (Vicki), Matt (Ann), Erik (Brittany) and Sara Deminsky (Peter). His seven grandchildren were the love of his life: Elise, Olivia, Aidan, Finnley, Breleigh, Karli and Clayton (Elizabeth). Many happy days were spent on the farm helping grandpa with chores, gathering eggs, and learning the difference between red and green tomatoes. David and Betty enjoyed the past several years selling at farmers markets in the communities with their produce, pork and chicken. He thoroughly enjoyed starting seeds from scratch, transplanting to the garden and selling at the market. He was always willing to give advice on how to grow the best tomato and what goes into making good bacon. He made many good friends through customers during the market season.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville and enjoyed many duties there serving the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marion; and one brother, Karl. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Private family funeral services will be held for Dave at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville with the Rev. Matthew Martin officiating. Interment will follow at O'keeg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, N2296 County Road I, Reeseville, WI 53579.

Sincere thanks are given to St. Mary's Hospital for the loving care David received from the doctors and nurses there.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.