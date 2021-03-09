Voight, Clarence Richard

Clarence Richard Voight, age 71 formerly of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison.

Clarence (Chuck) was born on June 22, 1949 in Poysippi, WI, a son of Alfred and Florence (Johnston) Voight. Chuck was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. For over 20 years Chuck was a welder and held various other positions at John Deere where he eventually retired from. Prior to John Deere, Chuck was a truck driver for many years and he especially enjoyed driving for Lemmenes Custom Farms after his retirement. Chuck eventually moved to Arkdale where he spent his remaining years enjoying the outdoors and hunting on his land. He was a passionate fisherman and hunter who loved to spend time with his family, especially his two Grandsons Henry and Jack.

Chuck is survived by his son, Charlie (Angie) Voight of Waupun; two grandsons, Henry, and Jack Voight; siblings, Alfred (Linda) Voight of Fox Lake, Janice Rahn of Manchester, Beverly (Lance) Frederick of Mukwonago, Mary Kelm of Reeseville, William Voight of Beaver Dam, and Roy (Therese) Voight of Beaver Dam, Sister-in-law Geraldine Voight; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and several close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a beloved son Kevin; siblings, Leo Voight, Betty Sauer, Donna Mae Voight, Donald Voight and Susan Voight and brother-in laws Jim Kelm and William Sauer.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.

Military honors will be held at 5:30 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, provided by the American Legion Post 210. Following military honors there will be a private family service held.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

