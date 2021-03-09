Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarence Voight
FUNERAL HOME
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St
Waupun, WI

Voight, Clarence Richard

Clarence Richard Voight, age 71 formerly of Waupun, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison.

Clarence (Chuck) was born on June 22, 1949 in Poysippi, WI, a son of Alfred and Florence (Johnston) Voight. Chuck was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps and served a tour of duty in the Vietnam War. For over 20 years Chuck was a welder and held various other positions at John Deere where he eventually retired from. Prior to John Deere, Chuck was a truck driver for many years and he especially enjoyed driving for Lemmenes Custom Farms after his retirement. Chuck eventually moved to Arkdale where he spent his remaining years enjoying the outdoors and hunting on his land. He was a passionate fisherman and hunter who loved to spend time with his family, especially his two Grandsons Henry and Jack.

Chuck is survived by his son, Charlie (Angie) Voight of Waupun; two grandsons, Henry, and Jack Voight; siblings, Alfred (Linda) Voight of Fox Lake, Janice Rahn of Manchester, Beverly (Lance) Frederick of Mukwonago, Mary Kelm of Reeseville, William Voight of Beaver Dam, and Roy (Therese) Voight of Beaver Dam, Sister-in-law Geraldine Voight; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and several close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a beloved son Kevin; siblings, Leo Voight, Betty Sauer, Donna Mae Voight, Donald Voight and Susan Voight and brother-in laws Jim Kelm and William Sauer.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.

Military honors will be held at 5:30 PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, provided by the American Legion Post 210. Following military honors there will be a private family service held.

Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

www.kohlsfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Mar
12
Service
5:30p.m.
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
405 W. Main St, Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kohls Community Funeral Home - Waupun.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear this, rest in peace, Chuck
Jeffery Tock
Work
March 2, 2022
To the family Clarence Voight, my Prayers for your family at this time of your loss. I worked with Chuck at John Deere, we started on the same day as welders. We talked about our Military background quiet often. God bless your family at this time.
Tim Kohl
March 12, 2021
To the Family of Clarence Voight Our Thought and Prayers are with you . In Sympathy of.
Daniel & Ruth Semrau
Friend
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results