Gernetzke, Clarita Glaye

KENDALL - Clarita Glaye Gernetzke, 88 of Kendall went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She was born on Oct. 10, 1932, at the Velton Gas Station, to Wesley and Carmen (Hutchins) Shore. She was a member of the Hillsboro High School Graduating Class of 1950. Clarita held numerous office positions in both La Crosse and Madison along with other jobs prior to her marriage to Robert in 1955 and joining him on the family farm, which they purchased from his parents. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge and enjoyed the many years she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her children, Henry Gernetzke of West Salem and Amy Gernetzke of Kendall; siblings, LaVita Fanta, Leon (Diane) Shore, Gary (Trudy) Hutter, and Daniel (Charlotte) Shore; sister-in-law, Judy Shore; and numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Wendell Shore, Gordon (JoAnn) Shore, Raymond Fanta, Jerome Shore; and a nephew, Larry Fanta.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com