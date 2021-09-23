Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clarita Glaye Gernetzke
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Nelson Funeral Home
112 E South Railroad St
Kendall, WI

Gernetzke, Clarita Glaye

KENDALL - Clarita Glaye Gernetzke, 88 of Kendall went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She was born on Oct. 10, 1932, at the Velton Gas Station, to Wesley and Carmen (Hutchins) Shore. She was a member of the Hillsboro High School Graduating Class of 1950. Clarita held numerous office positions in both La Crosse and Madison along with other jobs prior to her marriage to Robert in 1955 and joining him on the family farm, which they purchased from his parents. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge and enjoyed the many years she taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her children, Henry Gernetzke of West Salem and Amy Gernetzke of Kendall; siblings, LaVita Fanta, Leon (Diane) Shore, Gary (Trudy) Hutter, and Daniel (Charlotte) Shore; sister-in-law, Judy Shore; and numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Wendell Shore, Gordon (JoAnn) Shore, Raymond Fanta, Jerome Shore; and a nephew, Larry Fanta.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI
Sep
25
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
297 East South Railroad Street, Kendall, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Nelson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith-Nelson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.