Cleburn R. Talley
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 25 2022
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Cleburn R. Talley

March 17 1937 - March 22, 2022

WAUPUN - Cleburn R. Talley, 85, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center in Beaver Dam.

Cleburn R. Talley was born March 17, 1937 in Clarendon, TX the son of Joseph and Rhoda Welch Talley. Cleburn grew up in Clarendon where he graduated from high school. Following school he enlisted with the U.S. Army, serving five years and nine months. On November 1, 1958 he married Donna Theil at St. John's Lutheran Church in Portage. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. Cleburn was employed by the Wisconsin Division of Corrections, working as a correctional officer at Central State Hospital for 10 years and 26 years at Waupun Correctional Institution. He and Donna enjoyed many years of camping in the Montello area. Cleburn was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Cleburn is survived by his wife, Donna Talley of Waupun; three children: Randy Talley of Waupun, Jeff Talley of Waupun, and Denise (Steve) Wiersma of Waupun; four grandchildren: Josh (Jamie) Talley, Kyle Riese, Kirstie Riese, and Justin (Chelsea) Talley; and two great-grandchildren: Logan Riese and Wyatt Talley.

Cleburn was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and a step-brother.

Memorial services for Cleburn Talley will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. American Legion Post 210 will provide military honors.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Mar
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pella Lutheran Church
Waupun, WI
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
