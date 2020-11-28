Menu
Clement Apfelbeck
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020

Apfelbeck, Clement J. "Clem"

MAYVILLE - Clement J. "Clem" Apfelbeck, age 86, of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Clem was born the son of Albert and Anna (Pecher) Apfelbeck on June 10, 1934. Clem served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Mary "Rosie" Engel on Aug. 19, 1978, in Mayville. He worked at Mayville Metal until his retirement. Clem was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. In his spare time Clem enjoyed deer hunting, spending time with Rosie at their camper in Manchester, Wis., and taking gambling bus trips.

Clem is survived by his children, Paul (Lori) Apfelbeck of Theresa, Patrick (Rhonda) Apfelbeck of Mayville, Perrie (special friend, Jill) Apfelbeck of Oakfield, and Tricia (Dave) Schmidt of Wild Rose; his daughter-in-law, Kim Apfelbeck of Burnett; his stepchildren, Faye (Bill) Coffman, Keith Frasch, and Mike (JoAnn) Engel; his 11 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosie; son, Phil; brothers, Jim and Arvin; sister, Alberta; and stepdaughter, Sandra.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville with military honors to be presented by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Koepsell Funeral Homes in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry to hear Clem passed. He was such a great guy an very good friend. Will be sadly missed.
Richard & Sara Bartoli
Friend
November 27, 2020