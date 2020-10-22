Crandall, Clifford Andrew "Andy," II

MAUSTON - Clifford Andrew "Andy" Crandall II, passed away Oct. 15, 2020, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston after a brief battle with liver cancer. "Andy" was born to Bonnadean A. (Olson) and James C. Crandall on Dec. 27, 1948. Andy attended school in Mauston and was active in the Mauston High School Band. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1967. He then graduated from St. Olaf's College in Northfield, Minn., in 1971 and continued his education at the Minneapolis School of Morturary Science. Upon graduation, he joined the family business as the third-generation owner of Crandall Funeral Home, Inc. He worked with that business until health issues required his retirement.

Andy was an avid sportsman, a Life Member of the NRA, Area DU Committee Treasurer and enjoyed fishing, hunting deer, ducks and other small game, along with many trips out west and many trips to Canada fishing with his buddy, Woody Syverson. He also made two trips to Africa. He enjoyed traveling with his good friend, Lynn Dike, to Africa and to Octoberfest in Germany. He will be missed by all his friends at regional gun shows and local breakfast restaurants.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnadean (98); friends; and cousins.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, James; grandparents; aunts; and uncles.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. at the Mauston City Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Fairchild officiating.

