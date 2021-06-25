Jones, Clifford Leroy Jr.

WAUPUN - Clifford Leroy Jones Jr., 92, of Waupun, passed away June 23, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Waupun.

Clifford was born June 18, 1929, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Clifford and Margaret Hutchinson Jones Sr. Clifford grew up in Enterprise, Kan. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict. Clifford graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. On Sept. 1, 1956, he married Joan Piekarski. Clifford worked for the State of Wisconsin as a correctional officer and then in food services. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid gardener and loved woodworking.

Clifford is survived by his son, Jeff (Lisa) Jones; his daughter, Debbie (Kevin) Van Buren; his son, Michael (Diane) Jones; nine grandchildren, Ben, Bart, Beth, Jacob, John, Jesse, Sarah, Brandon, and Steven; 21 great-grandchildren, Shane, Jessica, Alyssa, Carter, Benet, Amelia, Sofia, Evan, Teagan, Liam, Addie, Bennett, Lucia, Jack, Elle, Brodie, Luke, Izabella, Joseph, Livia, and Kendrick; a sister, Karen Boetz; and many nieces and nephews.

Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, in 2016; four brothers; and two sisters.

Per Clifford's wishes, a private family graveside service will be held.

Special thanks to Prairie Ridge staff, Generations Hospice, and staff of Waupun Cardiac Rehab.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.