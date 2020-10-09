Kolpin, Clinton Royce

WESTFIELD - Clinton Royce Kolpin, 98 years old, of Westfield, Wis., died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in the early morning hours.

He was born on May 4, 1922, to Beatrice M. Kolpin (Grahn) and Alfred E. Kolpin in Neshkoro, Wis.

Clint attended grade school in Neshkoro and graduated from Neshkoro High School in 1939.

As a teen, Clint worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps camps.

In World War II Clint served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific on the USS Saginaw Bay, and was honorably discharged for his service. He enjoyed attending his Navy Reunions and reminiscing about their adventures. He was an Honor Flight recipient in 2012 at 90 years old.

On Sept. 21, 1946, Clint married the love of his life, Mildred Marie Adams, in Ripon, Wis. They moved to the township of Harris to farm, taking courses in carpentry with the GI Bill to help supplement the farm income.

He was Town Clerk for Harris Township, Volunteer Fireman for Harrisville and enjoyed working at the Bratfest until he was 93 years old. Clint was also a 4H leader, served on the Westfield School Board and as a member of the Farm Bureau. Clinton worked as a US Post Office Rural Mail Carrier after he sold their farm to their son.

He volunteered as keeper of the cemetery maps in Marquette County and was a wealth of knowledge for people that wanted to find their ancestors' graves. He placed military flags on the veterans' graves every spring.

Clint was a member of the American Legion, working the Popcorn Wagon at summer events in the area. He was a member of the Westfield Historical Society and a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church with Mildred in Harrisville.

Clint and Milly enjoyed many trips in the states, as well as internationally. They also enjoyed square dancing. An avid card player, he was treasurer for his euchre group. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and bird watching.

Clinton was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; and his sisters, Drucilla Mansmith and Elvera Peer.

He is survived by his six children, Sandra M. Thurber (Roy), Muriel A. Kolpin, Bradley C. Kolpin (Virginia), Beverly J. Seals (Scott), Gayle S. Mathes (Robert), Annette K. Richmond (Scott); his grandchildren, Kim Goodwin (Kelly), Jay Goodwin, Jenevra Azzopardi (Geoff), Bradley Kolpin II, Nathan Mathes, Kenton Seals (Megan), Klinton Thurber (Elissa), Erik Mathes (Daphne), Daniel Richmond, Garrett Kolpin, Katelyn Kratochwill, Sarah Spang (Reed), Breanna Briggs (Matt), Krista Richmond; four step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service and military honors for Clint will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Harrisville Cemetery at a later date as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.