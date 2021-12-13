Menu
Constance "Connie" Hefty
1921 - 2021
Hefty, Constance "Connie"

MIDDLETON / BARABOO / MADISON - Constance "Connie" Hefty, age 100, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Connie was born on Aug. 7, 1921, to William and Meta Ladien. She grew up in the Johnson Creek area and graduated from Jefferson High School. Connie had a lifelong love of music. During her teen years, she played piano and sang at dances and shows, performing with her violinist father's band. Throughout her life, Connie entertained family and friends with her upbeat piano style.

After high school, Connie moved to Madison and began a career working as a bookkeeper and office manager. In 1943, she married Willard C. Hefty. The couple moved to Middleton where they raised five children. For many years Connie and Willard worked at Middleton Motors Ford Dealership. In 1971, they moved to Baraboo where they owned and operated the family-run Hefty's Skillet Creek Farm Campground for 20 years. At the campground, Connie started the popular Burger and Bakehouse Restaurant, where her pies and fresh doughnuts became legendary. Connie never stopped working. While co-managing the campground, she also kept the books for a Madison Dental Clinic and for Baraboo News. After selling the campground, Connie and Willard moved to Madison where she volunteered in the office of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and for the Middleton Senior Center. After selling her house, Connie lived with Jennifer for seven years. During the final phase of her life journey, she lived with daughter, Jackie, in Verona. The two teamed up to create a wide variety of artistic creations. Her boundless energy and determination kept her young well beyond her years.

Though Connie maintained a busy work life, nothing ever got in the way of her family. Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always came first. Birthdays and holiday meals were feasts.

Connie is survived by her children, Terrance (Noel), Gail (Jerry) McGinley, Paul (Nancy), Jackie and Jennifer; grandchildren, Shannon McGinley (Renee Bukovich), Megan (Brock) Mitby, Tara Hefty, Brenda Teela and Kayla (Sam) Brager; and six great-grandchildren, Gage and Claire Mitby, Koben, Alia, and Kailey Hume, and Donovin Brager. She is also survived by her devoted cat, Miss Molly. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Willard.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Middleton. Interment followed at St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.O.M (Middleton Outreach Ministry), the Dane County Humane Society, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the people at Agrace HospiceCare and Senior Helpers for their much-appreciated help and support. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Emily Porter of SSM for her thoughtful, tender care of Connie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences to Jackie and Jenny and full family of Connie. I enjoyed my time with Connie and her two wonderful daughters. I wish I could´ve attended the service, but you all have been in my thoughts and prayers. I heard an owl last week and thought of Connie immediately. I will always associate owls with her from now on. Take care and you are definitely in my thoughts and prayers.
Kelly Sekutowski-Senior Helpers
December 15, 2021
Kayla, Sam, & Donavin
December 13, 2021
My condolences to the healthy family for the loss of your mother. You are in our thoughts and prayers today.
Terry Spencer
December 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Connie's passing. Beautiful family friend. Always enjoyed spending time with her. Wishing all of your family our most sincere sympathies. Sending lots of love to you all.
Trish Pulvermacher
December 11, 2021
So Sorry for your loss..what a Special Lady..what a Loving Family she is blessed to have..I´m glad I was able to spend some time with her over the years
Linda Brager
December 10, 2021
