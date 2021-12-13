Hefty, Constance "Connie"

MIDDLETON / BARABOO / MADISON - Constance "Connie" Hefty, age 100, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Connie was born on Aug. 7, 1921, to William and Meta Ladien. She grew up in the Johnson Creek area and graduated from Jefferson High School. Connie had a lifelong love of music. During her teen years, she played piano and sang at dances and shows, performing with her violinist father's band. Throughout her life, Connie entertained family and friends with her upbeat piano style.

After high school, Connie moved to Madison and began a career working as a bookkeeper and office manager. In 1943, she married Willard C. Hefty. The couple moved to Middleton where they raised five children. For many years Connie and Willard worked at Middleton Motors Ford Dealership. In 1971, they moved to Baraboo where they owned and operated the family-run Hefty's Skillet Creek Farm Campground for 20 years. At the campground, Connie started the popular Burger and Bakehouse Restaurant, where her pies and fresh doughnuts became legendary. Connie never stopped working. While co-managing the campground, she also kept the books for a Madison Dental Clinic and for Baraboo News. After selling the campground, Connie and Willard moved to Madison where she volunteered in the office of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and for the Middleton Senior Center. After selling her house, Connie lived with Jennifer for seven years. During the final phase of her life journey, she lived with daughter, Jackie, in Verona. The two teamed up to create a wide variety of artistic creations. Her boundless energy and determination kept her young well beyond her years.

Though Connie maintained a busy work life, nothing ever got in the way of her family. Children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always came first. Birthdays and holiday meals were feasts.

Connie is survived by her children, Terrance (Noel), Gail (Jerry) McGinley, Paul (Nancy), Jackie and Jennifer; grandchildren, Shannon McGinley (Renee Bukovich), Megan (Brock) Mitby, Tara Hefty, Brenda Teela and Kayla (Sam) Brager; and six great-grandchildren, Gage and Claire Mitby, Koben, Alia, and Kailey Hume, and Donovin Brager. She is also survived by her devoted cat, Miss Molly. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Willard.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Middleton. Interment followed at St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.O.M (Middleton Outreach Ministry), the Dane County Humane Society, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the people at Agrace HospiceCare and Senior Helpers for their much-appreciated help and support. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Emily Porter of SSM for her thoughtful, tender care of Connie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

