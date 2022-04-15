Conway James Schmidt

February 2, 1932 – April 8, 2022

ARLINGTON – Conway James Schmidt, age 90, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Columbia Health Care Center. Conway was born on February 2, 1932, on the family farm in Arlington to Adolph and Julia (Huber) Schmidt. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1950. He especially enjoyed playing football and baseball during high school and was a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Connie met Mary Osmundsen of DeForest at a local dance and they were married on April 24, 1954, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church just outside of Arlington. Mary and Connie were dedicated partners in farming for 58 years. Connie raised dairy cows, beef cattle, and hogs, and grew tobacco and crops. After selling the cows, Connie worked as a soybean and corn salesperson for Dekalb. He and Mary enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends and achieved their dreams of seeing Alaska, Hawaii, and Germany.

Connie is survived by his daughter, Faye (Scott) Baker; his son, Jay (Elaine) Schmidt, and sister-in-law, Narcisa Schmidt. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica (Cory) Geurts, Ryan Schmidt, Celia Baker, and great grandchildren, Carter Geurts and his sibling arriving this summer. Connie was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; his brothers, Harland and Donald; his father and mother-in-law, Orlin and Lydia (Klopp) Osmundsen; sisters-in-law, Shirley Haack and Ruby Hale Bennett, and brothers-in-law, Edward Haack, Ervin Hale, and Jim Bennett.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, with Pastor Michele Hopp presiding. Burial will follow in the Arlington Evangelical Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Arlington EMS, P.O. Box 222 or Arlington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 240, Arlington, WI. 53911. Conway's family is grateful for the care provided by the staff at Columbia Health Care Center, Rachael Booth, APNP, Dr. Gerald Krumpos, SSM Health Dean Clinic and Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

