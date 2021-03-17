Menu
Corinne Guse

Guse, Corinne Mary

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Corinne Mary "Corky" Guse passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, in her home in Olympia, Wash. Corinne was born Jan. 11, 1953, to Herbert and Anna (Kuenzi) Guse, at St. Joseph Hospital, Beaver Dam. She attended St. Peter's Grade School, graduated from Beaver Dam Senior High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studied horticulture in Norway for one summer, and then moved to Seattle, Yakima, and Olympia, where she worked for the State of Washington.

Corinne is survived by siblings, Carol (Guse) Dean, Modesto, Calif., Robert Guse and Dennis Guse of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Sandra Guse; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna (infant) and Jean (Guse) Patrick; and brother-in-law, Frank Patrick.

Cremation took place Feb. 26 in Olympia, Wash.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 17, 2021.
I was a friend of Corinne in St. Pete's grade school. She was really nice and a lot of fun. I remember coming over to your farm to play and going trick or treating with her on Halloween. I'm sorry for your loss. Nancy (Sustman) Kovalaske
Nancy Kovalaske
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Corky. Life gets busy and we loose touch but some people are such a wonderful part of our growing up. Happy memories. Gods Peace.
Kris Kostolny Schade
March 21, 2021
