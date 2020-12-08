Menu
Correen Jean Kiekhaefer
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Kiekhaefer, Correen Jean

BEAVER DAM - Correen Jean Kiekhaefer, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at home with family by her side.

Correen was born in Randolph on April 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Esau "Ace" and Adriaantje "Jennie" (Dykstra) Alderden. She was a member of the St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. On Nov. 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to her lifelong partner, Franklin Kiekhaefer Sr.

Correen was known for her humble, yet determined, spirit and as a person who accepted gracefully whatever came her way in life. She remained strong, present and active in her care for as long as she could, staying true to herself, her family and her faith.

Correen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank; daughters, Debra (Billy) Sweat and Denise (John) Elliott; sons, Franklin Jr. (Stephanie), Lesile and Joel (Jackie); 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Marvin and Clarence; and three sisters, Helen, Irene and Nettie.

A graveside service for Correen will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at OAKWOOD CEMETERY, Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating.

If desired, memorials may be made in Correen's name to Hillside Home Care and Hospice, St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, or to the organization of one's choosing.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
