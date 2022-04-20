Corrine Ann Christman

Oct. 13, 1944 - April 16, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Corrine Ann Christman, "CiCi" to her friends, age 77, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam.

Corrine was born October 13, 1944, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Lucille and Leonard Dietz. A lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, she graduated from Beaver Dam High School and worked as a bookkeeper for a number of area businesses, most recently what was known then as Beaver Dam Community Hospital, before her retirement.

She was a kind and generous woman who easily made friends with people she met along life's journey. She enjoyed puzzles and watching Badger and Packer football games.

Thank you to the staff at the Beaver Dam Care Center and Marshfield Medical Center Beaver Dam for their excellent care and compassion in their work.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Edward; and two brothers, Leonard and Dennis.

She is survived by her son, Patrick (Jean Braun) Christman of Mankato, MN; two brothers-in-law: Richard (Inese) Christman of Wausau and Ron (Lori) Christman of Waupun; niece, Jenny (Kevin) Weier of Beaver Dam, nephews: James (Jennifer) Dietz of Beaver Dam, Matthew Dietz of Indianapolis, and Aaron (Melissa) Christman of Beaver Dam; and close friend and caregiver, Marie Scott.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Private interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.