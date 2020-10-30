Hill, Corrine E. (Werdin)

BEAVER DAM - Corrine E. (Werdin) Hill, age 90, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 6, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wis. She spent her early days in Montello, Wis., later relocating to Beaver Dam, Wis., where she raised her family.

Corrine is survived by her children, Todd Hill and Lorna (Curt) Anschuetz; grandchildren, Mandy, Preston, Parker, Abigail; great-grandchildren, Gwen and Noah; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Edna Werdin; and her brothers, Donald and Gordon.

Corrine was a librarian at Beaver Dam Community Library for nearly 30 years. She loved reading, word search puzzles and playing BINGO with her granddaughter.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ProHealth Home Hospice Care for the excellent care and support that they provided at end of her life.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at PAGENKOPF FUNERAL HOME, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

