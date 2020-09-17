Adamczak, Cory James

LA CROSSE - Cory James Adamczak, age 24 of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of Necedah, Wis. passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on Nov. 8, 1995 to Daniel and Jennifer (Klein) Adamczak. Following graduation from Necedah High School, Cory attended college and then joined his father and his brother in their family owned Eurotech autobody business in Necedah. While in high school, Cory was very athletic, excelling in Basketball, Football, Power-lifting and Track & field. It was in track & field where Cory competed with the "four horsemen" where he broke records at both the state and local levels. Cory gained a real passion for the outdoors, learning from his uncle Richie. He Loved duck hunting this time of year. He enjoyed fishing, hunting for morel mushrooms and searching for Native American arrowheads, even once having found a spear in the Mississippi River Valley.

Cory is survived by his parents, Daniel and Jennifer, his brother, Nicholas Jay Adamczak, his grand-parents, Janina and Stanley Adamczak and Adolph Klein, many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, and lastly leaving behind many dear friends from Necedah. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Roseanne Klein.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church in Necedah on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at p.m. Friends and family are invited to a time for visitation at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. According to the family wishes, Cory will be cremated following the funeral service. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.