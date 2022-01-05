Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Courtland Sperger
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI

Sperger, Courtland A., Sr.

WAUPUN - Courtland A. Sperger Sr., age 96, of Waupun, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Courtland was born on Feb. 1, 1925, at home in LeRoy, Wis., to Ruben and Vida Sperger. Courtland was united in marriage to Romona Bauer on Sept. 7, 1946, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, LeRoy. In 1950, Courtland and Romona moved to the Town of Alto, where he farmed with his sons and grandsons. He continued living there until his death. Despite having only an eighth grade education, he had many accomplishments and was well respected in the community. He was chairman of the Alto Fair Board for many years, chairman of the Alto Dairy Board and the Alto Town Board, and served on the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, the Federal Land Bank, and other organizations.

Mona, Bob, and Mike could not have asked for a better father. THANKS DAD, for all you have done for us.

He is survived by his daughter, Mona (Bill) Averbeck; sons, Bob and Mike (Diane Coffen) Sperger; daughter-in-law, Janet Sperger; eight grandchildren, Steve (Rochelle) Sperger, Janeen (Tom) Gerlikovski, Ryan (Becca) Sperger, Adam (Tami) Averbeck, Nick (Casey) Averbeck, Courtney (Joe) Allickson, Louis (Jenny) Averbeck, and Laura (Adam) Deal; 15 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Amber, Mekena, Kylynn, Emma, Miles, Sloan, AJ, Brayden, Charlize, Memphis, Garen, Estelle, Rhett, and Reece; three step-great-grandchildren, Henry, Jacob, and Kyle; sisters, Hennie Gremminger, Mona (Bernie) Werner, Erma Franke, and Ruby (Dick) Stommel; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Elaine Bauer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Romona; son, Courtland Jr. "Butch"; parents, Ruben and Vida; brother, Donald; in-laws, Roman and Leona Bauer; brothers-in-law, Carl Schraufnagel, Ray Gremminger, and Don Franke; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Sperger and Leona Schraufnagel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Waupun, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Father John Radetski as celebrant. Burial will be held in St. Andrew's Cemetery, LeRoy.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Waupun)
118 W Main Street, Waupun , WI
Jan
7
Service
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church (Waupun)
118 W Main Street, Waupun , WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Fr. John Drummy is offering a mass for family friend Courtland Sperger at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Osceola, WI on January 14, 2022 at 4 PM.
Gail Drummy Clark
Friend
January 11, 2022
To the Sperger family. Our deepest sympathy at the lose of your father. Enjoyed visiting with him whenever we would happen to see him. He was a nice person. The Bussss,Daryl and Ron.
Daryl Buss
Friend
January 8, 2022
To Mona, Mike, and the family .. My deepest sympathies to your families on the loss. I remember him as one of the first farmers I met when I moved to Fond du Lac County in 1975. Erv Lesczynski
Ervin Lesczynski
Friend
January 7, 2022
Courtland, you were always such a kind and friendly soul. Out heartfelt sympathies go out to your family. David and Mary Sperger extend their condolences to you as well.
Cynthia Sperger
Family
January 7, 2022
Thanks Dad for everything You taught and instilled in us. Keep watch over us and continue to Guide us. We Love You.
Mike Sperger
Son
January 7, 2022
Sorry for your losses.he sure was a good man
Dale Ter Beest
Friend
January 6, 2022
Prayers and condolences to the Sperger Family as we bid goodbye to a remarkable, successful pioneer. My parents, the late James and Minny Drummy, were fellow farmers and St. Joseph parishioners. They often spoke fondly of their friends, Romona and Cortland. Many of my siblings were also friends of their children. He will be missed, but not forgotten.
Gail Drummy Clark
January 6, 2022
Great friend and best storyteller I’ve ever heard. The man had a memory that was amazing and we will miss our visits to the farm. What a man he was! Rest In Peace
Eric Blase
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results