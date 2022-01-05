Sperger, Courtland A., Sr.

WAUPUN - Courtland A. Sperger Sr., age 96, of Waupun, passed away at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Courtland was born on Feb. 1, 1925, at home in LeRoy, Wis., to Ruben and Vida Sperger. Courtland was united in marriage to Romona Bauer on Sept. 7, 1946, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, LeRoy. In 1950, Courtland and Romona moved to the Town of Alto, where he farmed with his sons and grandsons. He continued living there until his death. Despite having only an eighth grade education, he had many accomplishments and was well respected in the community. He was chairman of the Alto Fair Board for many years, chairman of the Alto Dairy Board and the Alto Town Board, and served on the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives, the Federal Land Bank, and other organizations.

Mona, Bob, and Mike could not have asked for a better father. THANKS DAD, for all you have done for us.

He is survived by his daughter, Mona (Bill) Averbeck; sons, Bob and Mike (Diane Coffen) Sperger; daughter-in-law, Janet Sperger; eight grandchildren, Steve (Rochelle) Sperger, Janeen (Tom) Gerlikovski, Ryan (Becca) Sperger, Adam (Tami) Averbeck, Nick (Casey) Averbeck, Courtney (Joe) Allickson, Louis (Jenny) Averbeck, and Laura (Adam) Deal; 15 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Amber, Mekena, Kylynn, Emma, Miles, Sloan, AJ, Brayden, Charlize, Memphis, Garen, Estelle, Rhett, and Reece; three step-great-grandchildren, Henry, Jacob, and Kyle; sisters, Hennie Gremminger, Mona (Bernie) Werner, Erma Franke, and Ruby (Dick) Stommel; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Elaine Bauer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Romona; son, Courtland Jr. "Butch"; parents, Ruben and Vida; brother, Donald; in-laws, Roman and Leona Bauer; brothers-in-law, Carl Schraufnagel, Ray Gremminger, and Don Franke; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Sperger and Leona Schraufnagel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Waupun, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Father John Radetski as celebrant. Burial will be held in St. Andrew's Cemetery, LeRoy.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.