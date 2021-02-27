Shoemaker, Craig A. "Shoe"

BEAVER DAM - Craig A. "Shoe" Shoemaker, 58, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Craig was born the son of Russell and Bernice (Solum) Shoemaker on July 28, 1962, in Black River Falls, Wis. He was a graduate of Waupun High School. Craig was married to Sally Windl on April 7, 1990, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lowell. Craig, along with his wife, Sally, owned and operated Shoe & Sal's Farm Fresh Meats for 14 years. Later they owned and operated S & S Custom Grain Roasters Organic Feed Mill in Beaver Dam.

Craig was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Lowell Campus, formerly Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, as well as fishing. Craig enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his friends at Culver's. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, giving them tractor and four-wheeler rides.

Craig is survived by his wife, Sally of Beaver Dam; his children, Jason (Samantha) Alvarado of Beaver Dam, Karissa (Myles) Maly of Beaver Dam, Heather Shoemaker of Juneau, and Bethany (fiancé, Mikail) Shoemaker of Madison; four grandchildren, Jackson, Audrey, Eivin, and Oliver; three siblings, Susan (Wayne) Hefner of Hendersonville, Tenn., Marjorie Forester of Brandon, and Brian Shoemaker of Fairchild; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Lois Windl; brother-in-law, Bob Forester; and Sally's son, Christopher Alvarado.

A visitation will be held at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Juneau on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Tuesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Schupmann will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required. The funeral service will also be available to view livestream via the church's app, website, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.