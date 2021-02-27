Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Craig Shoemaker
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Shoemaker, Craig A. "Shoe"

BEAVER DAM - Craig A. "Shoe" Shoemaker, 58, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

Craig was born the son of Russell and Bernice (Solum) Shoemaker on July 28, 1962, in Black River Falls, Wis. He was a graduate of Waupun High School. Craig was married to Sally Windl on April 7, 1990, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lowell. Craig, along with his wife, Sally, owned and operated Shoe & Sal's Farm Fresh Meats for 14 years. Later they owned and operated S & S Custom Grain Roasters Organic Feed Mill in Beaver Dam.

Craig was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Lowell Campus, formerly Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, as well as fishing. Craig enjoyed playing Sheepshead with his friends at Culver's. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, giving them tractor and four-wheeler rides.

Craig is survived by his wife, Sally of Beaver Dam; his children, Jason (Samantha) Alvarado of Beaver Dam, Karissa (Myles) Maly of Beaver Dam, Heather Shoemaker of Juneau, and Bethany (fiancé, Mikail) Shoemaker of Madison; four grandchildren, Jackson, Audrey, Eivin, and Oliver; three siblings, Susan (Wayne) Hefner of Hendersonville, Tenn., Marjorie Forester of Brandon, and Brian Shoemaker of Fairchild; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Lois Windl; brother-in-law, Bob Forester; and Sally's son, Christopher Alvarado.

A visitation will be held at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Juneau on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and again on Tuesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Schupmann will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required. The funeral service will also be available to view livestream via the church's app, website, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church - Juneau
400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church - Juneau
400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI
Mar
2
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church - Juneau
400 S. Main St., Juneau, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Sally, my daughter Jordan and I would like to express our deepest condolences to this shocking news about Shoe. I met you briefly years ago when I started purchasing your pizzas, and then later buying chicken feed too. We already miss Shoe terribly and are praying for you and your family. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.
Jill Rousseau
March 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Sally and all of Shoes family.. He was such an awesome man and friend..We were terribly shocked when we saw the paper. Time seems to fly since we last saw the Shoe but He will always be in our hearts and memories. Jim was so proud he was a dedicated farmer. His family will always be in our prayers..May God give you the strength to take each day as it comes. RIP Shoe
Maxine & Jim Ferron
Friend
March 1, 2021
Thinking of you all.
Lisa Ramge
Family Friend
March 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debbie and Dale Neuberger
Friend
February 26, 2021
My deapest sympathy to Sally and her family. Prayers and hugs for all of you.
Pat Hutson
Family Friend
February 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Shoe's family. Especially Sally. He was a good friend, a good man and I have always had the greatest respect for him. RIP my friend.
James Schwalbach
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results