Curtiss Oakes
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hare Funeral Home
217 W Pearl St
New Lisbon, WI

Oakes, Curtiss J.

NEW LISBON - On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Curtiss James "Curt" Oakes, resident of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away at the age of 64 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Curt was born on July 28, 1956, in Cloquet, Minn., to George Malcolm and Shirley (Clark) Oakes. He graduated from Cloquet High School in 1974 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Curt married Karen Harris McNeely on Oct. 7, 1993, and they resided in New Lisbon.

Despite struggles and challenges, Curt faced life with a strong compassion for helping others, an ability to make people laugh and smile, and an amazing love and loyalty to family and friends. Curt felt his stepchildren, nieces and nephews, and their children were the children/grandchildren he never had. He enjoyed reading, music, sports, and the out-of-doors. Curt was tenderhearted, intelligent, friendly, and thoughtful. His sharp memory, his ability to make others feel special, and his caring, loving ways will be missed by all who knew him.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Kathleen (Harris) Duel. He is survived by his wife, Karen Ann; two brothers, Steven and David (Amy) Oakes; one sister, Jolene (John Altrichter); three sisters-in-law, Patricia Gesler, Sheila Harris, and Lisa (James) Burns; three brothers-in-law, John Harris, James (Kathy) Harris, and Shawn (Eivo Guerrini) Harris; four stepchildren, Walter McNeely, Heidi (Brian) Coombs, Angela (Jerry) Sarazin, and Tim McNeely; five nieces, Courtney (Ryan) Polster, Ashley (Tom) Sakash, Addie (Jeremy) Thimmesch, Jessica Oakes, and Katie (Mike Bellefeuille) Pike; four nephews, Mason (Britta) Oakes, Andrew (Taylor Staffon) Oakes, Kurt Altrichter, and Royal Oakes; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life to remember and honor Curt will be scheduled for a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 25, 2021.
One of the best friends and neighbors a person could ask for... he will be missed
Tanya Anderson
March 23, 2021
