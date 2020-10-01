Reppen, Cynthia K.

BARABOO - Cyndi gained her angel's wings after a series of heart attacks and left this world peacefully at UW Hospital. Cyndi was by far the social butterfly of her three sisters. She thrived on gathering with family, friends and loved ones. She enjoyed planning a party almost as much as being there. She was always one to lend an ear, give a shoulder or serve up a fantastic meal. She was truly gifted in the kitchen. At family events, no one ever left hungry from Cyndi's house. She also had a talent with crafts, including sewing, cross-stitch and many other mementos she gave to family and friends. She loved holidays: Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Most of all, Cyndi lived for love. Cyndi existed by the Mother's Code and only found happiness if she knew her children were happy. Her pride and joy were her son, Allen, and daughter, Amber, and most of all her "Princess Peanut" granddaughter, Gabriella. Over the past 15 years, her fondest role was being a Nana to Gabbie. The two had many adventures together, fun times of laughter and joy, and cozy times at home. Cyndi was the sunshine in so many lives, especially to her late husband, Kelly Reppen. From his passing, Cyndi suffered a great loss.

Cyndi will forever be remembered as the constant voice of encouragement, love and faithfulness. She found strength in her family and in Christ. God was her light and savior. Together, Cyndi and Kelly celebrated God by prayer, music and congregation.

Though Cyndi left us far too soon, we find peace that she has been reunited with her hero, Kelly. One of the last messages she gave to her family was "we all live not that far apart and we need to get together more often." We will miss her kind heart, her unforgettable smile and her loving bear hugs. Cyndi was a mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and daughter. She is survived by her son, Allen Zautke and fiancée, Haley Hartwell; daughter, Amber (Zach) Beloungy; granddaughter, Gabriella Zautke; sisters, Geri (Sherwood) Slager, Patricia Williams, Candi Fuller; and mother, Gliceria Fuller. She is also survived by several cousins; nieces; nephews; her beloved cats, Nala and Molly; and many adored friends. She is preceded in death by her father, James Fuller; and husband, Kelly Reppen.

At a later time, the family will host a memorial and celebration of life for Cyndi. The family would like to give their appreciation to the compassionate ICU nurses at UW Hospital.