Cyril "Cy" Wallintin
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Wallintin, Cyril "Cy"

BEAVER DAM - Cyril "Cy" Wallintin, age 92, formerly of Westford Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at his home in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.

Cyril Francis Wallintin was born on April 6, 1929, in the Town of Westford, Dodge County, Wis., to the late Alex and Clara (nee Sadoski) Wallintin. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1952 and served in Korea. On Aug. 5, 1953, Cy was united in marriage with Lorraine Tolsma at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake. He served as a field representative for Green Giant for 30 years and then managed Ozlo Feed Mill in Fox Lake for 10 years. Cy was a former member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and was a current member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. He was also a member of the Fox Lake American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Wallintin of Beaver Dam; three sons, Mark (Deb) Wallintin of Oshkosh, Tom Wallintin of Beaver Dam, and Jim Wallintin of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son in 1957; four brothers, Bernard, Walter, Eugene, and Sylvester Wallintin; and a sister, Mary Wallintin.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:20a.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church-Beaver Dam
511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI
Oct
5
Inurnment
Annunciation Cemetery
Fox Lake, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Uncle Cyril will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. I will miss his sense of humor and smile. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife Lorraine and three sons. You will be in our thoughts.
Thorton & Jill Ridder
Family
September 27, 2021
My heart is breaking for Mark, Debbie, Lorraine, Tom and Jim. Father's are special and I know yours will be deeply missed. I will always remember how your Dad could not get my name right and would call me "Stu"instead of Sue. I am so glad that I got to know him. Hugs and Prayers to the Wallintin family. Love you all!
Sue Jungwirth
Friend
September 28, 2021
