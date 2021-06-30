Schwartzmiller, Dale Donald "Wally"

WEST BEND - Dale Donald "Wally" Schwartzmiller, age 63, of West Bend, formerly of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service for Dale will take place on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Ken Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, and a further celebration of Dale's life will continue following the burial at the Mayville American Legion Post #69 in Mayville.

Dale was born the son of Lloyd and Beatrice "Bea" Schwartzmiller on Dec. 5, 1957. He was a 1976 graduate of Mayville High School. Dale had worked various jobs and most recently drove truck for Wisconsin Metal Cleaning in West Bend. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Family was everything to Dale, and he loved the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren - Adalyn and Rigsby. Dale also loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking many Harley trips and golfing with his sons. Music also played an important role in Dale's life, and he loved to play the guitar and travel to see his favorite bands. Dale also loved his dogs, Hailey, Prince, Wyatt, and Rambo. He will be fondly remembered as a "gentle giant" with a big heart who loved to visit with people and share in a good time.

Dale is survived by his sons, Steele Schwartzmiller of Orlando and Chase Schwartzmiller of Mayville; his girlfriend, Tina Zagar of West Bend; his father, Lloyd of Mayville; his grandchildren, Adalyn and Rigsby Schwartzmiller; his siblings, Dean (Renee) Schwartzmiller of Mayville and Lori (Dean Brenner) Scott of Marshfield; his former wife, Bobbie Ebben; and his nieces and nephews, Nikki (Tyler) Zirbel, Eric (Jess) Schwartzmiller, Kasey (Travis) Borkenhagen, Caley Scott, and Alec Scott. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bea.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.