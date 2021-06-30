Menu
Dale "Wally" Schwartzmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Schwartzmiller, Dale Donald "Wally"

WEST BEND - Dale Donald "Wally" Schwartzmiller, age 63, of West Bend, formerly of Mayville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service for Dale will take place on Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Mayville with the Rev. Ken Schaub officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, and a further celebration of Dale's life will continue following the burial at the Mayville American Legion Post #69 in Mayville.

Dale was born the son of Lloyd and Beatrice "Bea" Schwartzmiller on Dec. 5, 1957. He was a 1976 graduate of Mayville High School. Dale had worked various jobs and most recently drove truck for Wisconsin Metal Cleaning in West Bend. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Family was everything to Dale, and he loved the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren - Adalyn and Rigsby. Dale also loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking many Harley trips and golfing with his sons. Music also played an important role in Dale's life, and he loved to play the guitar and travel to see his favorite bands. Dale also loved his dogs, Hailey, Prince, Wyatt, and Rambo. He will be fondly remembered as a "gentle giant" with a big heart who loved to visit with people and share in a good time.

Dale is survived by his sons, Steele Schwartzmiller of Orlando and Chase Schwartzmiller of Mayville; his girlfriend, Tina Zagar of West Bend; his father, Lloyd of Mayville; his grandchildren, Adalyn and Rigsby Schwartzmiller; his siblings, Dean (Renee) Schwartzmiller of Mayville and Lori (Dean Brenner) Scott of Marshfield; his former wife, Bobbie Ebben; and his nieces and nephews, Nikki (Tyler) Zirbel, Eric (Jess) Schwartzmiller, Kasey (Travis) Borkenhagen, Caley Scott, and Alec Scott. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bea.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
16 S. Walnut St., Mayville, WI
Jul
1
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church (Mayville)
16 S. Walnut St., Mayville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
Sincerest condolences to Lloyd and the entire family. Blessed be the name and memory of Dale Schwartzmiller.
Dennis Lohr
Family
July 7, 2021
Thoughts and prayers during this time.
Michelle (Shelly) Schwartzmiller-Surita
Family
July 4, 2021
Dale I love you brother,and will miss you always, just talked to him 2 weeks ago and was planning his yearly trip to crivitz, to enjoy a weekend with his buddy Fester, always lots of fun and laughs when he was up north by me, I'll see you in heaven, and we will continue the laughs together. Love FESTER ,
Fester Addamms
June 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Schwartzmiller family. You are in our prayers.
John Vollmer
Family Friend
June 29, 2021
Our deeppest Sympathy to the family. Next door neighbor to my husband's home. A great family, he will truly Be missed, so sad. Thoughts and prayers for all.
Richard & Darlene Vollmer
Neighbor
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We are going to miss him so much. He was an awesome person.
Lee and Steph Bonack
Friend
June 29, 2021
Deepest condolences for your loss. Praying for you all. God bless
Steve Figel
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
LLoyd, sorry to hear about your son's passing. Our prayers are with you during these difficult times.
Ken and Nancy Schenning
Ken Schenning
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss my sincere condolences are with you my thoughts and prayers are also with you.
David Finke
Family Friend
July 1, 2021
Good buy Buddy
Jess Helmbrecht
June 30, 2021
Linda and I are so sorry to hear of this. Dale was our corner neighbor and really enjoyed his garage guitar playing. (He was really good at it). Our deepest sympathy the the entire Schwartzmiller family. Tom and Linda Schraufnagel
Tom Schraufnagel
Neighbor
June 30, 2021
So many memories ... middle school ... high school ... football ... golfing at dawn when we were kids to sneak on the course before any league started ... beer. Loved you, Wally.
Dave LaBomascus
Classmate
June 30, 2021
Wally was like a brother to me, known since the 70s where we "spared" together at the YMCA. Would party at Jan's Bar and then onto other events. We remained friends all these years and he was special. We had many serious talks. He was always a kind, fun "FELLA" and I leaned on him in times of need. I pray for his family, the boys, grandchildren, father, relatives, friends, and girlfriend TINA. "In the Wind Brother". Say hi to" Josey Wales" and the rest of the brothers and sisters.
Lynn Sheldon
Friend
June 29, 2021
