Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dale Vogel
FUNERAL HOME
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
312 N. PARK ST
Reedsburg, WI

Vogel, Dale G.

REEDSBURG - Dale G. Vogel, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Reedsburg, the son of George and Leona (Radloff) Vogel. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the U.S. Army. Dale was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and a lifelong farmer in the Town of Excelsior.

Survivors include his son, Kurt Vogel of Reedsburg; his daughter-in-law, Cindy Vogel of Reedsburg; two grandchildren, Jeremy Vogel and Jodi Vogel; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona; one sister, Juanita (Dean) Oetzman; and one brother, Chester (Joyce) Vogel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran School would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Ev Lutheran Church
345 N. Pine St, Reedsburg, WI
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Ev Lutheran Church
345 N. Pine St, Reedsburg, WI
Dec
14
Interment
11:45a.m.
St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery-Reedsburg
Myrtle Street, Reedsburg, WI
Funeral services provided by:
HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by HOOF FUNERAL HOME - Reedsburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.