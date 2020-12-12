Vogel, Dale G.

REEDSBURG - Dale G. Vogel, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg. He was born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Reedsburg, the son of George and Leona (Radloff) Vogel. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving with the U.S. Army. Dale was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church and a lifelong farmer in the Town of Excelsior.

Survivors include his son, Kurt Vogel of Reedsburg; his daughter-in-law, Cindy Vogel of Reedsburg; two grandchildren, Jeremy Vogel and Jodi Vogel; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leona; one sister, Juanita (Dean) Oetzman; and one brother, Chester (Joyce) Vogel.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at ST. PETER'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Reedsburg with Pastor Paul Crolius officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran School would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.