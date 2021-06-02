Szabo, Dana M.

FORT ATKINSON - Dana M. Szabo, 57, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, after a short battle with lung cancer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 3 p.m., at HAFEMEISTER FUNERAL HOME in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Dana's favorite color was black, so black attire would be appreciated. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials would be appreciated to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Dana Marie Szabo was born on Jan. 28, 1964, to Lyle and Merry (Zimmerman) Szabo in Belvidere, Ill. She graduated from Dodgeland High School and later earned a degree as a registered nurse. She was very passionate about her job and co-workers. Dana liked vacationing, golfing, motorcycles, and the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Matthew Szabo of Milwaukee and Jennifer Grueneberg of Beaver Dam; mother, Merry Szabo of Watertown; father, Lyle Szabo of Tennessee; significant other, Rod Wendorf of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Demetrius Grueneberg and Deshawn Barnes; sisters, Diana (JT) Szabo of Reeseville, Debbie (Greg) Schaller of Reeseville, and Donna Szabo of Ohio; niece, Chrissy (Chad) Yerges and their sons, Colten and Clayten; nephews, Jonathan Schaller and Jeremy and Alonzo; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her cat, Buster, with whom she had her longest male relationship; maternal grandparents, Elzo and Helen Zimmerman; and paternal grandparents.