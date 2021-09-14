Champine, Daniel "Dan" J.

BEAVER DAM - Daniel "Dan" J. Champine, age 57 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Dan was born on Nov. 6, 1963 in Beaver Dam, the son of James and Ann (Donahue) Champine. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1982. While they were both working at Cortina's in Beaver Dam, Dan met his future wife, Sara Herrick. Dan's passion was working on cars, and his Ford Mustang was his pride and joy. An animal lover, Dan also enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar, riding motorcycles, hunting, going to the casino and watching Wisconsin sports. He loved sitting on their front porch and cherished spending time with his family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sara Champine of Beaver Dam; father, James "Jim" Champine of Beaver Dam; mother and father-in-law, Jim and Elaine Herrick of Beaver Dam; aunt, Patricia Schneider of Beaver Dam; sister, Laurie (Thomas) Kennedy of Beaver Dam; brother, Anthony (Terri) Champine of Beaver Dam; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Sharon (Dave) Herrick, Gary (Marie) Boldt, Dale (Joanne) Boldt, Charlene (Curt) Boldt, Richard (Sandy) Boldt and Jim (Ingrid) Herrick; and further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Ann (Jerry Goers) Champine; step-mother, Joyce Champine; sister, Annette Neuman; sister-in-law, Lisa Herrick and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Dan will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hillside Hospice for their loving care of Dan.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.