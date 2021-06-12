Menu
Daniel Lee Dries
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wagner Family Funerals - Connelly Chapel - Cassopolis
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI

Dries, Daniel Lee

CASSOPOLIS, Mich./MIROMAR LAKES, Fla. - Daniel Lee Dries, DDS, age 82, of Diamond Lake in Cassopolis, Mich., and Miromar Lakes, Fla., died Monday, May 31, 2021, in the comfort of his wife's presence.

His life began May 23, 1939, in Oshkosh, Wis., the older of two children born to Henry and Eloise Dries. Shortly after he was born, his family moved to Beaver Dam, Wis. He married Mary Jo Goraczewski on Aug. 29, 1964, in South Bend, Ind.

After graduating from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Daniel graduated from Marquette University followed by Marquette School of Dentistry. He then spent two years as a captain and dentist in the U.S. Air Force in Laredo, Texas, before returning to Beaver Dam, Wis., practicing dentistry for 47 years. After retirement, Daniel and Mary Jo enjoyed spending their summers at Diamond Lake and their winters in Miromar Lakes.

Daniel enjoyed fishing, both in summer and in winter. His prized possession, his Campion graduation ring, was inscribed with the Ignatian motto: "Ad Majoren Dei Gloriam" (To the Greater Glory of God), which became his motto for living. He followed the Marquette Warriors, highlighted by traveling with their 1977 NCAA men's basketball championship squad and Coach Al McGuire.

Daniel is survived by his wife of almost 57 years, Mary Jo Dries of Diamond Lake; two sons, Daniel L. (Erin) Dries, M.D. of Tampa, Fla., and David L. Dries of Lakewood, Colo.; two grandchildren, Liam Dries and Rory Dries; and one sister, Kathleen Dries of Beaver Dam, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will celebrate a memorial Mass in both Cassopolis and Florida, at dates and times to be announced.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Daniel be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church, 421 North Broadway St., Cassopolis, MI 49031, or the donor's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wagner Family Funerals - Connelly Chapel - Cassopolis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to you and your family. Remembering Dan always brings a smile to our faces.
PAT FRINAK & GORDY KOHL
Friend
June 25, 2021
My condolences to the Dries family! Dr.Dries was my dentist for years and his son Daniel a best friend for many years. My heart goes out to the whole family! You are in my prayers
Jill George Givens
Family
June 14, 2021
Very sad to learn of Dans passing. Our sincere sympathy to your family.
John and Laurie Klinger
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear.. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Kristin Cromheecke-Chitko
Friend
June 13, 2021
I am quite sad to hear this. I have thought of you, Mary Jo, and Dr. Dries very often as there were so many good times.
Cindy Freeman
June 12, 2021
