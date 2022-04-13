Daniel J. Timmel

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Daniel J. Timmel, age 31, on April 4, 2022, in Baraboo, WI.

Dan was baptized on January 26, 1997, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls, WI. He graduated Hononegah High School, Rockton, IL in 2009.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Tracy and Jennifer Timmel (Ixonia, WI); grandparents, John and Patricia Drescher (Baraboo, WI); uncle, John Drescher (Joy) of Baraboo, WI; uncle, Gary (Tina) Timmel of Ixonia, WI; aunt, Wendy (Tom) Lukes of Prescott, AZ. His cousins include:Shelby, Jackie, Tyler, Kara; and his many friends throughout WI and IL.

Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Phyllis Timmel; and his aunt, Nancy Blaisdell of Rockton, IL.

As a youngster Dan enjoyed nerf ball shootouts and playing a game of Risk with all his friends and family. He was able to win every time. He was an excellent skateboarder/snowboarder. He and his Dad even built their own skateboard ramp. He had a huge coin collection. He even got into trading and selling the more rare coins. Both scuba diving and golf became passions of his as he grew up; he loved to share about his scuba diving adventures.

Dan was an avid photographer – his favorites being candid shots of everyday nature scenes and any animals. He shared many of his favorite prints on Instagram under his "STAY INSPIRED" mantra and pictorial inscription.

He enjoyed talking about all types of cars. He went to many antique car shows with this grandma and grandpa Drescher. Following a family tradition of his great-grandfather, Dan became a car salesman for Napelton's Honda in Loves Park, IL, attaining Silver Salesman Leadership status. After moving back to Wisconsin, Dan was employed by Engine Power in Oconomowoc.

He spent much time with his beloved Husky dog, Dakota. Together they would take many bike/run jaunts around his home.

Dan was an avid and great cook. He enjoyed working in the kitchen with his Mom. Much time was spent visiting sushi restaurants. One of his favorite taco bars was Pepitos in Destin, FL. His passion for food treats included all fruits he could find. He even liked to make new mixtures for fruit smoothies. In addition, Dan loved to share interesting pod casts with all his friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of Daniel on April 22, 2022, at the Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI, (401 Madison Avenue). Visitation is at 1:00 p.m., service at 2:00 p.m. followed by a catered luncheon reception at St. John's Lutheran Church, 624 East St., Baraboo, WI.