Cargen, Darlene Marie

SUN PRAIRIE - Darlene Marie Cargen, 84, of Sun Prairie, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Private family services for Darlene will be held at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Shaun Arndt officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Darlene was born the daughter of Johann Beat J. "Bert" and Valeria O. "Val" (Strieff) Bachofen on April 10, 1936, in Cambria. On June 20, 1953, she was united in marriage with John William Cargen in Waterloo. Darlene loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a smile that would light up a room and projected an attitude that was warm and caring.

Darlene was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie. She had a strong faith in God and commitment to the church. Darlene felt that it was extremely important to instill the message of the gospel to her family. She led by example in all of her actions and expressed to her family the importance of God in their lives.

She enjoyed going to Nashville, Tenn., and attending the Grand Ole Opry. She enjoyed going to Florida and visiting Disney World. She loved collecting figurines and dolls, as well as learning about antiques.

She will be missed by her husband, John; children, David K. (Christine) Cargen, Diane M. (Nick) Persha, Dawn M. (Philip) Otto and Lori M. (Greg) Beckwith; grandchildren, Jacob D. (Tricia) Cargen, Joshua J. Cargen, Nicole M. Persha, John P. (Christi) Otto, James D. (Danielle) Otto, Ashley M. Otto, Ashlee M. Beckwith and Rachel L. Beckwith; and great-grandchildren, Nolan Cargen, Fletcher Cargen, Hudson Cargen, Makenna Fitzsimmons, Parker Kostick, Isabelle Otto, Eliana Otto, Matthew Otto, Micah Otto and Madison Otto. Darlene is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Donald Bachofen and Kenneth Bachofen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Darlene's name may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church, 1007 Stonehaven Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.