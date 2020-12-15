Menu
Darlene Mae Parpart
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
146 South Dickason Boulevard
Columbus, WI

Parpart, Darlene Mae (Stapes)

COLUMBUS - December 11, 2020, our Heavenly Father welcomed our amazing, beloved mother. She is now at peace, joining her loving husband and other family to include a mother she so dearly loved and lost suddenly at the age of 16. We believe it was that loss that made her the best mother four girls could ever ask for, leaving us with a lifetime of beautiful memories to cherish.

Darlene was a kind hard-working woman that always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved shopping with her daughters, playing cards, dominos, or bingo with anyone wanting to play or simply socializing with friends. When dad was alive, they shared a love for traveling, going to plays, and knew of all the good places in the area to eat.

She is survived by her daughters Pam (Ron) Erickson, Joyce (Larry) Meyer, Penny (Joe) Heimsch, Rocky (Fred) Lamp, grand and great grandchildren Keith (Megan) Erickson, Michelle (Brian) Christensen, Matthew (Katie) Heimsch, Caleb (Abu) Lamp, McKenna Lamp, Keegan Lamp, Ryan, Caitlyn, Rebekah, Mikayla, Madison and Ember.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Lloyd Parpart, parents Marvin and Frances Stapes, brother Clifford Stapes, grandmother Ella Bharnes, aunt and uncle's Mildred (Blondie) and Ray Henkel and Wilbert Bharnes, 1 granddaughter, Rachael and numerous in-laws.

December 1st, our mother tested positive for Covid. In our hearts her family knows it was not the virus, but the nine months of isolation from loved ones, loneliness and other underlying health conditions that lead to a broken heart and ultimately her passing. Until nine months ago, it was rare for her to go a day without a visit from one of her daughters since dad passed away four years ago.

We would like to send a special Thank-You to Missy, the Staff and Residents at the Larson House, her home for the past 4 ½ years and to two very special friends "Kathy & Emily" who were always there for her.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Hampden Cemetery, township of Hampden.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just saw this I'm really going to miss her she was so sweet and loving you all have my sympathy
Sherry Bock
Family
January 4, 2021
Sincere sympathies to the family.
Cindy Winter Ostrom
Friend
December 19, 2020
I Married Int o the Parpart and Doris and all welcomed me into their Homes and heart Darlene was a special Sister in Law She always seemed glad To see her family Love You all and I am sorry and send My sympathy to the family Barbara Parpart
Barbara Parpart
Sister
December 18, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. I have many great memories of our families visiting each other every week I believe! Darlene and Lloyd are both a special Aunt and Uncle to me. I hold these memories close to my heart. ❤
Vicki Hellenbrand
Family
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Aunt Darlene. As you said in her obituary, she is with her mom & your dad (and my mom and dad) and all of her family that went before her. Her obituary was nicely written; it came from the heart. I know how hard it is to lose a parent, especially around the holidays. I will always hold your mom and dad in my heart and cherish the memories of coming to your house and playing with all of you while our parents played cards. Love and prayers to all of you ❤
Cathy Moody
Family
December 18, 2020
We just heard of your mother's passing. She was a lovely woman, always smiling, and I know our folks and yours are enjoying a happy reunion in heaven, and as Mom always wanted, to sing Happy Birthday to Jesus with the angels.
Carol and Chip Felland
Family
December 14, 2020
Me dear cousins, I just received the news of your mother's passing. Another one of Jesus' precious lambs is home in heaven and truly "home for Christmas." I remember my sisters and me enjoying going to your place to visit once in a while and the fun we kids had playing outside at your place, especially in the summer. Our parents always thought highly of both your parents. God bless you all and Merry Christmas.
John Warmuth.
John Warmuth
Family
December 14, 2020
