Pero, Darlene

WAUPUN - Darlene Pero, 86, formerly of Waupun, passed away peacefully June 5, 2021.

Darlene was born March 20, 1935, the daughter of Herbert and Edith Hesselink Schlieve. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1953. She married Stanley J. Pero, and they spent their early years in Berlin, Germany. Upon returning to the states they moved to Madison, Wis., where they raised their four children.

Darlene is survived by four children, Jeff (Jeannie) Pero of Warrensburg, Mo., Janet Pero (Joe Polizzi) of Gillette, Wyo., Joyce (Sid) Johnsrud of Wyocena, Wis., and Jerry Pero of Madison, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ardelle "Fritz" Harmsen of Waupun.

Darlene was preceded in death by parents, Herb and Edie Schlieve; brothers, Roger Schlieve and Judson Schlieve; sister-in-law, Thelma Schlieve; nephew, Curt Schlieve; and a great-granddaughter, Caysia.

Funeral services for Darlene Pero will be held Saturday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.