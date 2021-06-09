Menu
Darlene Pero
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI

Pero, Darlene

WAUPUN - Darlene Pero, 86, formerly of Waupun, passed away peacefully June 5, 2021.

Darlene was born March 20, 1935, the daughter of Herbert and Edith Hesselink Schlieve. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1953. She married Stanley J. Pero, and they spent their early years in Berlin, Germany. Upon returning to the states they moved to Madison, Wis., where they raised their four children.

Darlene is survived by four children, Jeff (Jeannie) Pero of Warrensburg, Mo., Janet Pero (Joe Polizzi) of Gillette, Wyo., Joyce (Sid) Johnsrud of Wyocena, Wis., and Jerry Pero of Madison, Wis.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ardelle "Fritz" Harmsen of Waupun.

Darlene was preceded in death by parents, Herb and Edie Schlieve; brothers, Roger Schlieve and Judson Schlieve; sister-in-law, Thelma Schlieve; nephew, Curt Schlieve; and a great-granddaughter, Caysia.

Funeral services for Darlene Pero will be held Saturday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with the Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI
Jun
12
Burial
Forest Mound Cemetery
Waupun, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Darlene and I spent the four years of high school together She was a great friend. Deepest sympathies on your loss.
Ellen Hallock Stautz
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mothers passing she was a dear woman, I remember how fond my mother was of spending time w her. Hugs to you all
Janyce Brickl
Friend
June 9, 2021
