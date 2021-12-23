Behling, Darline "Beady"

BEAVER DAM - Darline "Beady" Behling, mother and grandmother, age 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at Randolph Health Services on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Beady, as she was commonly referred to, was born on Nov. 12, 1929, a daughter of Richard and Elsie (Lueck) Plath. Beady was most passionate about her family. She enjoyed sending out cards to family and friends for nearly every occasion or just to say "hi." She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cambria.

On June 8, 1973, she married Robert Behling, and they made Cambria their home. Beady had several jobs throughout her life, working as a bartender, waitress and hostess. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting.

Beady is survived by her loving husband, Robert Behling; daughter, Christine (Jerry) Jones; step-son, Robert Behling Jr.; step-daughter, Jackie Sweeney; granddaughters, Jennifer (Jim) Evans and Jaime (Mike) Schmuhl; great-grandchildren, Michaela (Ethan) Westra, Madelyn and Austin Evans, and Hayden Schmuhl; brother, Russell "Bucky" Plath; and many other relatives and friends.

Beady was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerome "Romie," Richard "Shorty" and Morris "Mosie" Plath; and sisters, Sandra "Susie" Doty, Patricia "Patsy" Haima, Bonnie Peterson, Yvonne "Pee Wee" (Jim) Meilahn and Leilani "Skelly" Koehn.

At this time there will be no services, as Beady's wishes were to have a private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cambria in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.