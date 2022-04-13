Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Darrell N. Leisses
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
146 South Dickason Boulevard
Columbus, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial Gathering
Apr, 18 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Darrell N. Leisses

June 2, 1945 - Aug. 16, 1969

COLUMBUS - Darrell N. Leisses, 76, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

A memorial gathering will be at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus, WI, on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. A memorial service will begin at Noon with Rev. Ben Zuberbier officiating.

Darrell Nicholas was born on June 2, 1945, the son of Clemmens J. and Elma (Roberts) Leisses in Beaver Dam, WI. On August 16, 1969, he was united in marriage with Donna M. Hacht at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Darrell was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. In his younger days, Darrell enjoyed being a baker in Beaver Dam. He had been employed at American Packaging in Columbus for a number of years. Later, he was employed with the Columbus Fire Department and also the Quincy Fire Department in Friendship, WI. Darrell enjoyed conducting fire inspections for the City of Columbus for many years. He was past president of the Southern Wisconsin Northern Illinois Fire Rescue Association.

Darrell loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially splitting fire wood. He loved to go on gambling trips, hunting trips and road adventures with his family and friends. He liked playing cards, especially Euchre. Darrell and his wife, Donna, enjoyed helping to organize the Columbus Fourth of July festivities.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Tim) Arndt of Columbus; his son, Bradley Leisses of Fall River; grandchildren, Nicholas (fiancee Alicia Zuniga) Arndt, Katrina Arndt, Colton (fiancee Taylor Laclair-Grow) Leisses and Cerysa Leisses; great-granddaughter, Arya Arndt; his sister, Gwen (Gart) Laue of Beaver Dam; and his longtime friends: Dave Bartow and LeRoy Dieckhoff. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna in 2019; brothers: Clemmens, Joe, and Bill, sisters: Edythe Gerke, Dottie Draeger, Ethlyn Schoenwetter and Karen Hallman; in laws, Lorraine and Max Hacht.

The Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Apr
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbus.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.