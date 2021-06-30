Menu
Darrell Ritter
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Ritter, Darrell Dean

REESEVILLE - Darrell Dean Ritter, 78, of Reeseville, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, at the LOWELL COMMUNITY VFW, 280 South St., Lowell, WI, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Darrell was born in Patch Grove, Wis., on April 2, 1943, to Leroy Ritter and Mable (Van Gasback) Ritter Bennett. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country aboard the USS Hornet. After his service to our country, he was united in marriage to Laura (Wasson Denman) Ritter on June 4, 1965, in Madison, Wis., a marriage that lasted 54 years. His career at Oscar Mayer lasted 37 years, where he made lifelong friends. His quick wit and humor made him loved and respected by all. In his retirement he worked for the Village of Reeseville and also served with their volunteer fire department and served as their treasurer.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, but his true passion was hunting. His hunting and fishing trips with his buddies were legendary. The stories they told were probably bigger and more plentiful than the game they caught, but everyone enjoyed the camaraderie.

Darrell is survived by his sons, Jon Ritter of Reeseville and Garry (Nanci) Denman of Madison; grandchildren, Michael Kirk, Justin Denman, and Daniel (Sarah) Denman; great-grandsons, Gavin, Michael, and Colten; sister, Shirley Bausch of Mount Hope; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Ritter and Mable (Van Gasback) Ritter Bennett; his wife, Laura; brothers, Dale, Delbert, and Donald; sisters, Doris and Dorothy; son, Michael Denman; and granddaughter, Rebecca Denman.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowell VFW
280 South Street, Lowell, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jon, Garry, and Nanci and Families, I'm sending sympathies to you all. Darrell was my supervisor in Microwave Bacon at Oscar Mayer. You couldn't ask for a better guy! He also stopped in Arena at Grandma Mary's Cafe where I waitress also. We have been in business for almost 25 years but I've known Darrell since 1993. He had stopped in about a month ago and left me a note saying Hi and just letting me know he was there. Today someone dropped off his obituary and wanted it to get to me as they thought I may know him. I'm so sorry for your loss. He will be missed. Sympathies to you all n the passing of your Mom as well, Darrell was in shortly after she passed away. Please take care of each other and remember the great times with them both.
Tina Zander
Coworker
July 18, 2021
The volunteers, flight team and board of Badger Honor Flight mourn the loss of their hero, Darrell Ritter. We are thankful for his military service and so very sorry we were unable to take him on the trip to Washington, D.C. Our sincerest condolences.
Tammi Alexander
July 11, 2021
Jon, Garry and Nanci and family: You have our deepest sympathies. We always enjoyed our visits with Uncle Darrell. He will truly be missed. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Roger and Rita Dean
Rita Dean
Family
June 28, 2021
