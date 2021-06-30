Ritter, Darrell Dean

REESEVILLE - Darrell Dean Ritter, 78, of Reeseville, Wis., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, at the LOWELL COMMUNITY VFW, 280 South St., Lowell, WI, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Darrell was born in Patch Grove, Wis., on April 2, 1943, to Leroy Ritter and Mable (Van Gasback) Ritter Bennett. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served our country aboard the USS Hornet. After his service to our country, he was united in marriage to Laura (Wasson Denman) Ritter on June 4, 1965, in Madison, Wis., a marriage that lasted 54 years. His career at Oscar Mayer lasted 37 years, where he made lifelong friends. His quick wit and humor made him loved and respected by all. In his retirement he worked for the Village of Reeseville and also served with their volunteer fire department and served as their treasurer.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, but his true passion was hunting. His hunting and fishing trips with his buddies were legendary. The stories they told were probably bigger and more plentiful than the game they caught, but everyone enjoyed the camaraderie.

Darrell is survived by his sons, Jon Ritter of Reeseville and Garry (Nanci) Denman of Madison; grandchildren, Michael Kirk, Justin Denman, and Daniel (Sarah) Denman; great-grandsons, Gavin, Michael, and Colten; sister, Shirley Bausch of Mount Hope; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Ritter and Mable (Van Gasback) Ritter Bennett; his wife, Laura; brothers, Dale, Delbert, and Donald; sisters, Doris and Dorothy; son, Michael Denman; and granddaughter, Rebecca Denman.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.