Leatherberry, David A.

BARABOO - It is with great sadness that the family of David A. Leatherberry, announce his passing on November 17, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

He was born to Jesse and Theresa (Goerks) Leatherberry in Baraboo, Wisconsin. He graduated in 1960 from Baraboo High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He married Dee (Dumbleton) on October 8, 1966.

Dave is survived by his wife, Dee, children, Angie (Duane) Fuller and Tyler (Karalee) Leatherberry, grandchildren, Kayla (Nate) Thompson, Sabrina Fuller (José Muniz), Troy (Elizabeth) Leatherberry, Jesse (Kristy Lee) Leatherberry, Erika (Hunter) Cameron, Kiersten Leatherberry (Aaron Hankins), Kaley White (Micah Kneebone), Katrina White (Jacob Udell), and Karson Leatherberry, great grandchildren, Bentlee and Faith Leatherberry, Naomi Thompson, and LoriMarie Cameron, brother, Gary (Pat) Leatherberry, sister, Shirley Schroeder (Don Little), sisters-in-law, Doreen Lack (John Lack) and Dorla (Rich) Seeger, brothers-in-law, Terry Regan, Dale Dumbleton, Dennis (Ann) Dumbleton, Roger (Jan) Stensrud, David (Jennie) Dumbleton, and Don Dumbleton, and many other loving relatives and good friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, son, Bret, father- and mother-in-law, Reginald and Marguerite (Testin) Dumbleton, sister, Linda Ironmonger, sisters-in-law, Nancy Leatherberry, Debbie Stensrud and Diane Regan, brothers-in-law, Calvin Von Behren, Warren Schroeder and Duane Dumbleton, and nephew, James Von Behren.

Dave worked at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, and farmed most of his life. He enjoyed trips to Alaska and fishing trips with friends and family to Canada and in Florida. He was also happiest when he was in his backhoe in the gravel pit, and spending time with loved ones. He will be deeply missed.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the medical staff at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their compassionate care of Dave.