Allen, David Paul

BARABOO - David Paul Allen, age 70, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

David was born on Oct. 26, 1950, in Beloit, Wis., the son of David B. and Barbara (Brooks) Allen. In 1951, the family moved to Galesburg, Ill., and David graduated from Galesburg High School in 1968. He went on to receive a bachelor's degree in math education from Western Illinois University. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Safeguard System at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.

David worked as a computer programmer for Joan of Ark in Peoria, Ill., before earning his master's degree in computer science from Southern Illinois University. He was then employed as a programmer for Bell Labs in Naperville, Ill., and in the San Francisco area before transferring to AT&T in Atlanta, Ga. While in Atlanta, he helped develop the computer language "Fortran," and he eventually became the primary educator for the language with AT&T. He retired in 2001.

In his spare time he enjoyed computer gaming, SYFY movies and researching history of his hometown and the Civil War. In 2019, he relocated to Baraboo, Wis., to be closer to family, where he resided until his passing.

Survivors include his brother, James "Jim" (Kathy) Allen; two sisters, Deborah Johnson and Katherine (Mark Lause) Allen; three nieces; and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece.

A memorial service for family and close friends will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, Baraboo, with Pastor Lisa Newberry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity in remembrance of David. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.