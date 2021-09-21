Menu
David M. Beske
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Beske, David M.

FOX LAKE - David M. Beske, 53 years, of Fox Lake, Wis. passed away peacefully into heaven on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

David was born on May 30, 1968, the son of Gerhardt and Carol (Collien) Beske in Waupun. He was baptized into Christ on June 23, 1968 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He confirmed his faith on May 16, 1982 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. David attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1986.

David was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan, Wis. for most of his adult life. David served on the church council, ushered, was a choir member and served on many other committees at church. David also served on the Equity Lomira Board of Directors. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his nephews and niece.

David had a passion for farming and farmed for over 30 years with his brother Kevin at Beske Brothers Farms. David loved socializing and spending time with family and friends.

David is survived by his mother, Carol Beske of Fox Lake; his brothers, Steve (Aneta) Beske of Greenfield, Kevin (Sue) Beske of Markesan, and Glenn Beske of North Fond du Lac; his nephews, James Beske and Seth Beske; his niece, Jenna Beske; his aunt, Donna Beske; uncle, Arlen Schellpfeffer; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerhardt Beske; and his grandparents.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and also on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. from St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan. The Rev. Jason Jobs will officiate. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Memorial donations in David's name may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Markesan Hymnal Fund.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
Koepsell Funeral Home North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church - Markesan
65 W. Catherine St., Markesan, WI
Sep
25
Service
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church - Markesan
65 W. Catherine St., Markesan, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
carol, you and your family have my deepest sympathy and are in my thoughts and prayers. To remain in the hearts and memories of those left behind is not to die. ✝
Clarice Gensch
Family Friend
September 25, 2021
With Caring Sympathy in Your Loss. Sending you Strength & Peace.
Susan & Steven Aronson
Classmate
September 21, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your family's loss. May God be with you all in the difficult days ahead.
Cheryl Buske
Family
September 21, 2021
Carol - Glen- Steve- and families, We the Ferron family are so sorry for your huge loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and may God keep you strong for each other. David is happy to be with Dad.
Jim & Maxine Ferron
Family Friend
September 20, 2021
May God comfort all David's family, and give peace in the promise of heaven. Amen.
Emily Krans
Friend
September 20, 2021
I did not know David, but his loss to the family at this young age is sure to be hurting. My condolences to our friend Carol and Davids brothers. May God heal your hurts.
Lloyd Lechner
Family Friend
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results